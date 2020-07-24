Nag Panchami Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones And Family On The Holy Day

Nag Panchami 2020 is observed on 25th July. Nag Panchami is an auspicious festival and a special day as per Hindu mythology. Devotees of Lord Shiva offer milk, flowers, fruits to the serpent of Shiva or any snake idols on this day. Real snakes are also worshipped by several people, and they ask for blessings and protection for their families. It is believed that worshipping snakes on Nag Panchami can keep us away from dangers in life. Nag Panchami 2020 is an essential day, and Lord Shiva devotees spend this day worshipping and fasting to seek blessing from god. So, here are some beautiful messages to send to your family and other loved ones on this day of Nag Panchami-
“May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!”
“May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us the strength to stay away from evil.”
“May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!”
“By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. Happy Nag Panchami!”
“A glass of milk to Nag devata
A sincere prayer to Shiva today
Will destroy all problems and evil
That is planning to come your way
Happy Nag Panchami”
“Feed milk to the snakes
On this auspicious Naag Panchami Day
And Shiva shall diminish all the problems
That is planning to come your way.”
“Luck, success and courage too
May this day bring fortune for you
Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live
You will receive more than you give
Happy Nag Panchami!!!”
“May Lord Shiva bless you with luck
On this Nag Panchami day
May all your dreams come true
And every obstacle fades away.
Happy Nag Panchami.”
“May Lord Shiva give you success and smiles
May all your dreams come true
These are my wishes straight from the heart
Coming especially for you
Happy Naag Panchami”
“May Nag devata bless you with wealth
Happiness, Strength and good health
This is my wishes and blessings too
A very Happy Nag Panchami to you”
“May the snakes of Shiva
Drink milk and bless you today
May this Naag Panchami
Throw all your problems away
Happy Naag Panchami”
“Naag Panchami is a day
When all wishes come true
So here’s my only wish
May happiness come to you
Happy Naag Panchami”
