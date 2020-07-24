Nag Panchami Wishes To Send To Your Loved Ones And Family On The Holy Day

Nag Panchami 2020 is observed on 25th July. Nag Panchami is an auspicious festival and a special day as per Hindu mythology. Devotees of Lord Shiva offer milk, flowers, fruits to the serpent of Shiva or any snake idols on this day. Real snakes are also worshipped by several people, and they ask for blessings and protection for their families. It is believed that worshipping snakes on Nag Panchami can keep us away from dangers in life. Nag Panchami 2020 is an essential day, and Lord Shiva devotees spend this day worshipping and fasting to seek blessing from god. So, here are some beautiful messages to send to your family and other loved ones on this day of Nag Panchami-

Also read | Nag Panchami Images To Share With Friends And Family On This Auspicious Day

Nag Panchami Wishes to send to your friends and family on this auspicious day-

“May Lord Shiva bless us all on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami. Shubh Nag Panchami!” “May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us the strength to stay away from evil.” “May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami!” “By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection. Happy Nag Panchami!” “A glass of milk to Nag devata

A sincere prayer to Shiva today

Will destroy all problems and evil

That is planning to come your way

Happy Nag Panchami”

Also read | Nag Panchami 2020: Date, Meaning, History & Significance Of The Day

“Feed milk to the snakes

On this auspicious Naag Panchami Day

And Shiva shall diminish all the problems

That is planning to come your way.” “Luck, success and courage too

May this day bring fortune for you

Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live

You will receive more than you give

Happy Nag Panchami!!!” “May Lord Shiva bless you with luck

On this Nag Panchami day

May all your dreams come true

And every obstacle fades away.

Happy Nag Panchami.” “May Lord Shiva give you success and smiles

May all your dreams come true

These are my wishes straight from the heart

Coming especially for you

Happy Naag Panchami” Also read | Mahashivratri Celebration In Delhi: How People Pay Homage To Lord Shiva? “May Nag devata bless you with wealth

Happiness, Strength and good health

This is my wishes and blessings too

A very Happy Nag Panchami to you” “May the snakes of Shiva

Drink milk and bless you today

May this Naag Panchami

Throw all your problems away

Happy Naag Panchami” “Naag Panchami is a day

When all wishes come true

So here’s my only wish

May happiness come to you

Happy Naag Panchami”

Also read | Rang Panchami 2020: Status, Whatsapp Messages, And SMS For Loved Ones