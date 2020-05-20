National Anti Terrorism Day 2020: Meaning, History, Significance, And More

Each year on May 21, the National Anti Terrorism Day is observed. This day is observed in order to commemorate India's youngest former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. The honourable man was appointed as India's sixth Prime Minister. He served the nation from 1984 to 1989.

National Anti Terrorism Day Significance

The National Anti Terrorism Day is observed in order to raise awareness amongst people that terrorism has no religion. To spread the message of peace, harmony, and brotherhood. To pledge that terrorism should never be practiced in any form. It is observed to make the young minds aware that terrorism activities are wrong, and they should never fall prey to terrorists in any manner. On National Anti Terrorism Day, we also remember our soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for us. Hence, we honour them by paying tribute to all of them.

National Anti Terrorism Day History

On May 21, 1991, Rajiv Gandhi, India's former Prime Minister, was assassinated by a human bomb in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Mr. Gandhi was visiting Tamil Nadu to campaign for National elections in the state, as the President of Congress Party. He was appointed as the Prime Minister in 1984 after the assassination of his mother and also India's first lady Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi. A pilot by profession, Rajiv Gandhi switched gears to politics and became the Prime Minister.

As the Nation's PM Rajiv Gandhi did a lot of good work in the favour of citizens, it was a horrific event when India lost such a nobleman due to terrorism. A woman, who was a suicide bomber and an internal part of the Liberation of Tamil Tiger Eelam (LTTE), a notorious terrorist organisation, approached Rajiv Gandhi during his campaign. As an excuse to put garland, and to touch Mr Gandhi's feet, she came near him, that's when an explosion took place.

25 people lost their lives during the assassination, and that's how the country lost its youngest ever Prime Minister. India mourned the death of Mr. Rajiv Gandhi over the years. Post that year, the National Anti Terrorism Day is observed each year so that no other innocent man losses their life by the wrath of terrorism and violence.

National Anti Terrorism Day Pledge

The government and various other organisations on the occasion of National Anti Terrorism Day conduct various events, programmes and campaigns to educate people about leading a peaceful life without engaging in any terrorist activities whatsoever. To practice the feeling of Nationalism/ National Integration, and also raise awareness of how to protect themselves. On this day, in all government and private offices, and other business undertakings, a pledge is taken, and that is as follows.

The Pledge

"We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values."