International Nurses Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, History, And Theme For 2020

The International Nurses Day 2020 will be observed on Tuesday, May 12 across the globe. As the name suggests, the world nurses day is dedicated to nurses. A day to commemorate the efforts and indispensable contribution nurses give to our society, as the take care of the ill and weak until they are hail and hearty. To understand more about this special occasion, let us take a look at its meaning, significance, and history in detail.

International Nurses Day 2020

International Nurses Day is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the globe. On May 12 each year the international nurses day is celebrated in the honour of nurses, as these medical professional work tirelessly for the people, and their contribution to the world is magnanimous. Nurses not only take care of the ill and unwell patients but they also put the personal life on second gear throughout their services. So on the occasion of International Nurses Day 2020, one must thank these real heroes and express our gratitude towards them for their tireless efforts in keeping the world healthy.

International Nurses Day Significance & Celebration

The International Nurses Day significance tells a tale about Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. On the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the International Nurses Day is celebrated each year. The nursing workforce is the largest occupational group in health globally. Every nurse gives his/her best in achieving the Millennium Development Goals (MDG) each day of their services.

Several government and autonomous bodies, each year, try to improve the nursing services to their patients by raising awareness about the latest health-care facilities, providing education, and conducting workshops and seminars for nurses about the needs of patients. Every nation has a distinct way of International Nurses day celebration. Like in the United Kingdom, London, a candle lamp service is done each year. Wheres in the United States, the International Nurses day celebration is done little differently, as an entire week is dedicated to nurses. In other nations,' activities involving felicitation of nurses is done on the International Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day History

Florence Nightingale plays a major role in the International Nurses Day history. She is the 'Lady with Lamp', who was born on May 12, 1820, in Britain. A nurse by profession, who turned into a social reformer with her work. She was also a statistician, who was the head nurse during the Crimean War. Florence worked for infinite hours taking care of the injured soldiers, both British and Turkish. It is said that at night, she used to walk in the corridors to check on her patients with a lamp in her hand, and that's how she got the title of 'Lady with Lamp'.

Nightingale also contributed to the creation of the first scientifically based nursing school in 1860, called the 'Nightingale School of Nursing', at St. Thoma's Hospital in London. Along with establishing training for nurses at workhouse infirmaries. In 1965, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) celebrated the first-ever Nurses Day on May 12. Since then, each year, ICN celebrates the International nurses day. On this day, special Nurses Day kits are distributed amongst the nurses.

International Nurses Day 2020 Theme

Each year the International nurses Day have a specific theme. International nurses day 2020 theme is “Nursing the world to health”. As the world is going through a rough phase due to the COVID-19, the need of the hour is to just focus on health and be away from practising social distancing. So wish your dear ones a happy International nurses day 2020 and celebrate the spirit of unity, and appreciate their contribution.