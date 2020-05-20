National Anti Terrorism Day Images To Share On Social Media

National Anti Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 across India to commemorate the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi. National Anti Terrorism Day is also recognised to make people aware of ongoing terrorist activities so that ordinary people can prevent these acts of terrorism. National Anti-Terrorism Day is observed to spread the message of peace, harmony, and humankind and to promote unity among the people. Share some National Anti Terrorism Day images given below on your social media and educate the unaware.

Significance of National Anti-Terrorism Day

National Anti Terrorism Day is observed on May 21 to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was India's first youngest prime minister, who was also the sixth Prime Minister of India after his mother Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi served India as the Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989. He was campaigning as the party president for the national elections when he was assassinated in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, in May 1991.

The key purpose of the National Anti-Terrorism Day is to develop and spread the message of global peace and non-violence and stop youths from following cult practices and being misled. National Anti Terrorism Day also acknowledges the losses made by thousands of soldiers who fought against terrorism. It's regarded as a day to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks. On this day, various awareness programmes are planned to protect future generations from insurgent influence.

National Anti Terrorism Day Pledge

As Indian marks National Anti Terrorism Day on May 21, an anti-terrorism pledge is taken in all government offices, Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and in other public organisations. The pledge says, "We, the people of India, having abiding faith in our country's tradition of non-violence and tolerance, hereby solemnly affirm to oppose our strength, all forms of terrorism and violence. We pledge to uphold and promote peace, social harmony, and understand among all fellow human beings and fight the forces of disruption threatening human lives and values." The National Anti Terrorism Day Pledge is to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence on Anti-Terrorism Day and to spread the message of peace and humanity.