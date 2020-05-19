Last Updated:

World Bee Day Images You Can Send To Your Friends And Family

World Bee Day images to send to your friends and family, and let them know the importance of this vital day and the endangered insect Bee. Have a look here.

The United Nations elected the World Bee Day to raise awareness about the importance and significance of bees. Currently, the concern about bees being scarce has become broadly publicised among people all over the world, but information on how to take action about it has become rare.

That’s why this day was established, as the World Bee Day, to instruct people about the prominence of bees and how they can help preserve our planet. Below listed are some World Bee Day images that you can forward to your friends-

World Bee Day images to send to your friends & family:

Significance of World Bee Day:

The thought for a World Bee Day was considered on September 15, 2014. Slovenian beekeeper Bostjan Noc was heading to work at The Slovenian Beekeeper's Association where he is president, listening to a radio program about World Days and their significance and he asked why honey bees didn't have their own day.

Taking into account that each third spoonful of the world's food depends on honey bees and different pollinators. Bees are increasingly endangered and almost no longer able to survive without human interventions and support. Hence, it appeared to be just right that the worldwide open ought to be made mindful about this day. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Here are some interesting facts about the Bees that you must not be aware of:

  • Though bees have jointed legs, they do not possess anything like a kneecap, and therefore do not have knees.
  • Honey has antiseptic properties and was historically used as a dressing for wounds and a first aid treatment for burns and cuts.
  • The natural fruit sugars in honey – fructose and glucose – are quickly digested by the body. This is why sportsmen and athletes use honey to give them a natural energy boost.
  • The practice of beekeeping dates back at least 4,500 years.
  • Bees must gather nectar from two million flowers to make one pound of honey
  • One bee has to fly about 90,000 miles – three times around the globe – to make one pound of honey.
  • The average bee will make only 1/12th of a teaspoon of honey in its lifetime.
  • A honey bee visits 50 to 100 flowers during a collection trip.
  • A honey bee can fly for up to six miles, and as fast as 15 miles per hour.
  • Bees communicate by dancing.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

