World Metrology Day 2020- Know Its Meaning, Significance, History And Theme For 2020

The World Metrology Day 2020 is finally here. Every annual year on May 20, the World Metrology Day is observed across the globe. It commemorates the anniversary of signing the famous Metre Convention in the year 1875 in Paris, France. On this day, many nations internationally collaborate to create awareness about metrology any advancement in the respective field.

Read: Important Days In June 2020 That You Must Be Aware Of To Improve Your General Knowledge

World Metrology Day Meaning & Significance

The World Metrology Day celebrates the contribution of individuals engaged in field metrology nationally or on a global scale. The treaty of Metre provides the basis for a worldwide coherent measurement system that underpins scientific discovery and innovation, industrial manufacturing and international trade, as well as the improvement of the quality of life and the protection of the global environment. Every annual year, seventeen representative nations across the globe come together to celebrate this important day. The World Metrology Day is conducted jointly by The International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) and Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM). Both these organisations ensure smooth facilitation and results of global measurements.

Read: Social Distancing Rules: Is It Safe To Eat Outside, Go For A Walk, Or Get A Haircut?

World Metrology Day 2020 Theme

The World Metrology Day 2020 theme is Global trade. As the name suggests, the purpose of choosing this particular theme is to highlight the importance of global trade when it comes to metrology aka role of measurement. Also, several factors are kept in mind with respect to international standards, customer expectation, reliable results amid others. As the quality of life is widely impacted by global trade, the science measurement in today's time plays an indispensable role in the world of innovation.

Read: World Book And Copyright Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, & Theme For 2020

World Metrology Day History

Post the signing of the historic metre treaty in 1875 in France, the Bureau International des Poids et Mesures (BIPM) and The International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML) were developed to make sure that National Metrology institutes across the globe work in a smooth manner for the advancing science of units/ measurements. Each organisation plays an important role. BIPM coordinates comparisons in measurements, whereas OIML formulates any sort of recommendations or suggestions about the same. OIML Certification System (OIML-CS) is also conducted systematically by the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML).

Read: International Nurses Day 2020: Know Its Meaning, Significance, History, And Theme For 2020

World Metrology Day Celebration

On World Metrology Day, the significance of measurement of units is raised by various programmes, campaigns, workshops. All the member nations of the treaty do their best to educate their citizens about World Metrology Day, and history attached to it. With the help of conferences and symposia, people are exposed to more information related to the science of units.