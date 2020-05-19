World Metrology Day Quotes & Inspirational Messages That You Can Forward

World Metrology Day marks and celebrates the signature by representatives of seventeen nations of 'The Metre Convention' on 20 May 1875. The Convention establishes a framework for global association in the science of measurement and in its industrial, commercial and societal application. The original aim of the Metre Convention - the worldwide uniformity of measurement - is celebrated every year on this day.

Also read | International Museum Day: List Of Museums Across Globe Which Reopened Amid Pandemic

The 2020 World Metrology Day theme for this year is "Measurements for global trade". This theme was selected to generate awareness about the significant role that measurement plays in assisting fair global trade, ensuring products meet standards and regulations, and sustaining customer quality expectations. So, let’s have a look at this essential day’s quotes to inspire you.

World Metrology Day wishes and quotes that you can forward on this day-

Can you imagine what would have happened if you could quantify things! Nightmare Life would have been much more simpler if there were no number, but at the same time life wouldn’t have existed without them too! Metrology is a superpower endowed upon us so that we can measure things better Measurements are everywhere and so is metrology and its components You may not agree but your day begins with metrology and ends with it! Happy world metrology day Metrology is the basis on which physics rules the world. Think this again The best feeling is when the number you imagine is right with the numbers on the weighing scale. Metrology satisfies us! We won’t have known what the perfect length is if we didn’t know metrology Every line would have been the same and the visuals would only be the difference without any viable measure Every object, be it living or dead, is different from one other. Metrology points out the difference and it rightly makes sense Happy world metrology day! Let’s take a moment to thank the forefathers of metrology for making or lives Easier with all kinds of measurements

Also read | International Museum Day 2020: What Is Its History, Significance And How Is It Celebrated?

You walk a distance. You walk 200 metres. Tell me which sounds better and more accurate? Metrology rocks Speaking of the truth, world is a big bore without measurements Not a day is possible without metrology guiding us through. Read that again Our lives are tougher but metrology makes it easier and smoother World metrology day is here to let people know that measurement are the basis of life on earth and you couldn’t live a day sans it. We have everything in control just because we know the trick to metrology Quantifying is a great art if it is done with the right metrology knowledge The knowledge of metrology can take you heights, learn better today to reap rewards tomorrow Metrology will forever be important and it cannot be replaced Every kid and every adult can measure things. Metrology is easy but you need to be sharp and not lazy From our heights to our width, we know it all because metrology exists All gyms would have been closed because without metrology no one would have known that they are over weight Do not underestimate the power of metrology, it can do wonders that we humans cannot even think of! Metrology has helped millions get quantifiable solutions to all the problems that they face. Standards can be the best friend when we deal with metrology One key to all weighing and measuring problems is proper metrology. Let us take an oath to make sure that metrology practices are kept clean always People can cheat and lie but metrology will never do so and show you just what the results are without any bias. Happy world metrology day

Also read | International Museum Day Wishes To Make This Day Happy And Artistic

On this world metrology day, lets spread the world and let people realise that metrology is a part of life and it will be so forever an after True geniuses are married to metrology for their life! Metrology offers measurement and it offers control on things Metrology isn’t hard, the people shy from the right measures All that matters in life is the correct measurement in the correct time and you can easily be triumphant forever We can do anything we want with numbers and this is why metrology is here to add coherence and sense World metrology marks the importance of metrology as a subject and the numerous ways through which it has helped people Everybody can lie but the measurement scale won’t ever lie to you my friend. Happy world metrology day Standards are hard to choose but not anymore when there are so many of them We are helped in a way by metrology measurements like no one ever has done Metrology is like that friend in your group that wouldn’t ever lie and at the same time his truth will allow you room for development and greater control Keep calm and love metrology We can be grateful to those who invented metrology or at the same time be thankful enough to use the standards wisely and not cheat on others On this world metrology day, let us all come together to stop any illegal metrological measures ever in any industry or any domain of work Let numbers play a major role and metrology be more than just a mere way of life for all What makes human beings different and unique is known to all as metrology! We know how to measure and this makes us the winner You can never identify the problems without the help of metrology. It is the only way out and it helps in improving and rectifying faults We all know that measurement equals to genuineness and perfection. Happy world metrology day to every person on the face of earth

Also read | International Museum Day Theme 2020: Museums For Equality, Diversity, And Inclusion