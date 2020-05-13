National Apple Pie Day 2020: Know The History, Significance & How To Celebrate The Day

The United States of America observe more than 1000 days to celebrate their culture and customs. Being one of them, on May 13 they annually celebrate National Apple Pie Day. Apple pie is also one of the most favourite desserts of Americans. Read on to know the history, significance and how to celebrate National Apple Pie Day 2020.

National Apple Pie Day: History and Significance

Many pieces of research have claimed that they were unable to find the creator of National Apple Pie Day. However, it is interesting to note, it is the second pie holiday in May. According to an American magazine, apple pie was invented in England and was brought over by pilgrims to Jamestown in the 17th century. However, the recipe was different then. Earlier, the Britishers used animal fat, wheat and water to create the pastry, calling them coffins. These pastries were filled with beef or venison.

But, after it was brought to America, the pastry became flakier and the meat was replaced with imperfect apples. An article published in 1902 proclaimed the apple pie as the 'American synonym for prosperity', with troops in the 20th century saying they were fighting for mom and apple pie. In the same report it is stated that in 1999, Vermont deemed apple pie as its official state pie.

However, the earliest known apple pie recipe was printed by Geoffrey Chaucer in England in 1381. The recipe included apples, spices, raisins, figs, pears, and saffron and a pastry crust. It is believed that the phrase 'as American as apple pie' has been around for more than 100 years.

National Pie Day 2020 celebration

To celebrate the day, Americans share their favourite apple pie recipes with each-other. Another way to celebrate is by giving a shout out to their favourite apple pie baker. To create hype on social media, they use #NationalApplePieDay in their post on social media. Though it's not a national holiday in the US, the citizens of America enthusiastically participate in the celebration.

