Mumbai Has Many Restaurants Serving Scrumptious Apple Pie; Here Are Some Of The Best Ones

Mumbai is the hub for mostly all kinds of cuisine. The citizens love to try out new cuisines and dishes on their days off.

The city is also the home to a million dreamers who are from different cities but here for work or studies. These people to get to be close to their home town's cuisine and dishes.

Mumbai also has some of the best bakeries in town that offer the tastiest apple pies. Check it out.

Yazdani Bakery and Restaurant

This bakery cum restaurant is located in the Fort area of Mumbai and is open from 7 am to 7 pm. This place should be visited for its history more than anything else, as this joint is pretty old. The main food attractions of this place include Bun Maska and apple pies.

Eat Around The Corner

This cosy little place is located in Pali Hill, Bandra and is open from 7 am to 1 am past midnight. The ambience is pretty cool and the menu is quite affordable too with very friendly staff members. The main food attractions of this place have to be the apple pie, butter croissants, pasta, and coffee.

Bake House Cafe

This cafe is located in the Fort area near Kalaghoda and is open from 8 am to 12 am-midnight. This is quite a classy place with Italian and Continental cuisine on the menu. The main food attractions of this place have to be apple pie, burgers and steaks.

Fable

This high-end place is in Juhu and is open from 9 am to 1:30 am past midnight. The place has a wonderful ambience with very friendly and efficient staff members. The main food attractions of this place have to apple pie, pizza, burgers, and salads. This spot is perfect for couples looking for a romantic place for their date night.

