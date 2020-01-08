Cinnamon Apple Pie: Here's A Great Recipe That Pairs Well With A Scoop Of Ice-cream

Apple pie is an American classic which is one of the most favourite and delicious dishes for many people. With its flaky and buttery crust, a slice of a warm apple pie is a perfect dessert to end any repast, be it a lunch or dinner. You can also store apple pie by preparing the dish day before so that it is ready to have the next day.

Recipe for preparing Apple pie

Total Time: 20 mins

Baking Time: 45 mins

Ingredients for 8 servings

Pie Dough:

2 ½ cups flour(315 g)

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ sticks butter, 1 1/2 sticks, cold, cubed

8 tablespoons ice water, or as needed

FILLING

2 ½ lb granny smith apple(1 kg), cored, sliced, peeled

¾ cup sugar(150 g)

2 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

½ lemon

1 egg, beaten

1 tablespoon sugar

TOPPING

1 scoop vanilla ice cream

Method:

In a medium-sized bowl, add the flour and salt and mix it with a fork until combined. Add some cubed butter. You can see the lumps about the size of small peas. Gradually add the cold water and continue to mix. If the dough is too dry then add some water as per your need. Keep in mind that dough should not be very tacky or sticky.

Work the dough together with hands. Work into a ball and cover with cling wrap and refrigerate. On the other hand, peel the apples, then core and slice. Take a big bowl and add the sliced apples, sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon juice. Mix all the ingredients until combined and all apples are coated and refrigerate. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375°F (200°C).

Meanwhile, on a floured surface, cut the pie dough in half. Roll out both halves until it turns in round shape. Roll the dough around the rolling pin. Add apple filling mixture to it and pat down. Later, trim the extra dough from the edges and pinch the edges to create a crimp. Make sure edges are sealed together.

Brush the pie with the beaten egg and sprinkle it with sugar powder. Cut it into slits in the top of the pie. Bake pie for 50-60 minutes or until the crust turns golden brown. Allow cooling completely before slicing. Top with ice cream and serve.

