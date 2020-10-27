Ron Rivera Cheered At Hospital By Doctors In Inspirational Video After Cancer Treatment

Fresh from trouncing the Dallas Cowboys 25-3 in Week 7, Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera completed another milestone on Monday. In addition to celebrating the comprehensive victory on the field, Washington Football Team’s players and fans got another reason to celebrate after coach Ron Rivera completed his cancer treatments. To celebrate the Ron Rivera cancer victory, the team took to social media to share a heartwarming video of the coach.

Ron Rivera type of cancer: Emotional Ron Rivera treatment video goes viral

It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

The Washington coach received his last round of chemotherapy and proton therapy on Monday at the Inova Schar Cancer Institute. To celebrate the milestone, the doctors and medical staff at the cancer centre paid a heartwarming tribute to Ron Rivera’s courage and perseverance. In the video posted by the Washington Football Team online, the 58-year-old is seen walking through an aisle where people are cheering Ron Rivera on. Many medical staffers can be seen celebrating Ron Rivera’s last round of treatment with pom-poms and confetti as they made noise with rattlers to celebrate the moment.

How it started. How it’s going! pic.twitter.com/PbBMovYIel — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) October 26, 2020

In a special tribute to the coach, each member of the hospital staff in the video was seen wearing the all-black Rivera Strong T-shirts. During the end of the video, Ron Rivera was seen ringing the bell as he marked the end of his treatments with a raised fist. The occasion marked the end of his seven-week long treatment, with the coach scheduled to visit the Inova Schar Cancer Institute for scans and follow up treatments.

Fans rejoice after Ron Rivera cancer treatment completed

Incredible. What a reminder to all who are fighting to stay strong and never ever ever give up hope. #RiveraStrong — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) October 26, 2020

After Ron Rivera completed his treatments, both the Washington Football Team and the coach took to social media to celebrate the occasion. Washington shared the now-viral video of Ron Rivera online, while also posting pictures of the coach ringing the bell as they thanked the Inova Schar Cancer Institute for their service. Ron Rivera himself tweeted a variation of the trending ‘How it started, How it’s going’ meme to express his delight.

Many fans also reacted to the news, as they congratulated the coach on his recovery. Others also applauded Ron Rivera’s temperament, with the coach not missing a single game despite undergoing cancer treatment.

Ron Rivera type of cancer revealed

Ron Rivera had announced in August that he had squamous cell cancer. However, the coach had then disclosed that the cancer had been detected early, with medical staff optimistic about the prognosis. On Friday, the Washington coach had provided an update in which he said that the cancer was moving in the right direction, as doctors remained upbeat about his recovery.

