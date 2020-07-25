National Parents Day Poems You Can Share With Your Mother & Father

The month of July 2020 is filled with some significant days like the World Population Day, I Forgot Day, World UFO Day amid others. But out of all these days, one day that you must celebrate with family is the National Parents Day 2020. The National Parents Day 2020 will be observed on the fourth Sunday in the month of July, which means this year it will be celebrated on July 26th. On the occasion of Happy National Parents Day 2020 make it a point to spend the day in the company of your parents and surprise them with some DIY gifts, handmade cards, and heartfelt poems etc.

Not just that, try and make National Parents Day a really memorable one this year by doing something special for your parents. Why not start the Happy National Parents Day 2020 celebration by sharing some wonderful poems dedicated to parents. Here is a compilation of some heart-warming, emotional poems for National Parents Day which you must share with your mom and dad.

National Parents Day Poems You Can Share With Your Mom And Dad

People Come And People Go

People come and people go

In life like changing weather

Friends, foes and colleagues

Along with many others

But the only people in life

Who remain constant

Are parents like you who believe

Their kids to be the most important

Thank you.

A Little Thank You

I don't always show it

but you know that I do

appreciate how much

the both of you

have helped me with my life,

love, and career

and given me all of the things

that have gotten me here.

I don't need Father's Day

I don't need Father's Day

To say I love you dad

Buying gifts on Mother's Day

Is just another fad

Giving thanks to my parents

Each and every day

Is how I'll express my gratitude

For showing me the way

Thank you

I Truly Love You Two:

You are both special in every way

Encouraging me more and more each passing day

Both of you make me strong

With you two at the helm, not a thing could go wrong

You’ve both helped me through many trials and tribulations

You’ve made things better in every situation

Thank you both for always being there

And showing me that you truly care

Words can never explain how I feel about you

But I hope that you know that I truly love you two!

Parents’ Day Activities:

Mom And Dad

"I can't repay the lessons That you taught when I was small.

Or give you gift for gift The daily treasures I recall...

I can't return encouragement And loving words of praise.

In quite the way you did for me Through all my childhood days.

But there is one gift that I can give, It's all the love you've earned.

For love is what you always taught... And love is what I learned."

A Million Words Would Be Too Short:

Thank you, mom

Thank you, Dad

Three small words

So much to add

For all your love

And all your support

A million words

Would be too short

The words ‘I love you.’

Seem too few

To express the love

I have for you.

Disclaimer: The poems have been sourced from various websites