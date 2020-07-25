National Parents Day Poems You Can Share With Your Mother & Father

The month of July 2020 is filled with some significant days like the World Population Day, I Forgot Day, World UFO Day amid others. But out of all these days, one day that you must celebrate with family is the National Parents Day 2020. The National Parents Day 2020 will be observed on the fourth Sunday in the month of July, which means this year it will be celebrated on July 26th. On the occasion of Happy National Parents Day 2020 make it a point to spend the day in the company of your parents and surprise them with some DIY gifts, handmade cards, and heartfelt poems etc.
Also Read: Nag Panchami Quotes One Can Share With Family And Friends On This Auspicious Occasion
Not just that, try and make National Parents Day a really memorable one this year by doing something special for your parents. Why not start the Happy National Parents Day 2020 celebration by sharing some wonderful poems dedicated to parents. Here is a compilation of some heart-warming, emotional poems for National Parents Day which you must share with your mom and dad.
People Come And People Go
People come and people go
In life like changing weather
Friends, foes and colleagues
Along with many others
But the only people in life
Who remain constant
Are parents like you who believe
Their kids to be the most important
Thank you.
A Little Thank You
I don't always show it
but you know that I do
appreciate how much
the both of you
have helped me with my life,
love, and career
and given me all of the things
that have gotten me here.
Also Read:100 Indian Poems From 28 Indian Languages Translated Into Malagasy For Madagascar Readers
I don't need Father's Day
I don't need Father's Day
To say I love you dad
Buying gifts on Mother's Day
Is just another fad
Giving thanks to my parents
Each and every day
Is how I'll express my gratitude
For showing me the way
Thank you
I Truly Love You Two:
You are both special in every way
Encouraging me more and more each passing day
Both of you make me strong
With you two at the helm, not a thing could go wrong
You’ve both helped me through many trials and tribulations
You’ve made things better in every situation
Thank you both for always being there
And showing me that you truly care
Words can never explain how I feel about you
But I hope that you know that I truly love you two!
Parents’ Day Activities:
Also Read:'I Forgot Day' Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration: All You Need To Know
Mom And Dad
"I can't repay the lessons That you taught when I was small.
Or give you gift for gift The daily treasures I recall...
I can't return encouragement And loving words of praise.
In quite the way you did for me Through all my childhood days.
But there is one gift that I can give, It's all the love you've earned.
For love is what you always taught... And love is what I learned."
A Million Words Would Be Too Short:
Thank you, mom
Thank you, Dad
Three small words
So much to add
For all your love
And all your support
A million words
Would be too short
The words ‘I love you.’
Seem too few
To express the love
I have for you.
Also Read:World Music Day 2020: 5 Hindi Films One Can Watch On Disney+ Hotstar On This Special Day
Disclaimer: The poems have been sourced from various websites