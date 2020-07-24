Nag Panchami Quotes One Can Share With Family And Friends On This Auspicious Occasion

This year the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami will observed on Saturday, July 25, 2020. On this day, snake deities, snakes in real, and lord shiva are who worshipped by devotees across the nation. People observe fasts, visit temples, offer milk, flowers, and sweets to snake deities, in order to seek blessings of the serpent god for protection from evil and to attain prosperity. Nag Panchami is observed two days post-Hariyali Teej in the holy month of Shravan. On this special day here is a compilation of some wonderful Nag Panchami Quotes which you can share with your family and friends and with them. Have a look-

Quotes on Nag Panchami to share with your near and dear ones

"Om Namah Shivaye Chant the name of the lord with love May you be blessed in every way By heavens up above"

"On the sacred festival of Naag Panchami, May your life be a blissful paradise, May Shiva guide and protect you in a dear friend in disguise! Happy Nag Panchami"

"Om Namah Shivaye chant the name of the lord with love. May you be blessed in every way by heavens up above. Happy Nag Panchami 2020"

"Feed milk to the snakes on this auspicious Naag Panchami Day. And Shiva shall diminish all the problems that are planning to come your way Om Namah Shivaya" Wish you and your family Happy Nag Panchami 2020"

"May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.”

"Luck, success, and courage too May this day bring fortune for you. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live You will receive more than you give. Happy Nag Panchami 2020"

"Shiva blesses you day and night, you are a devotee in his sight. Nagaraj will send smiles your way, wish you a Happy Naag Panchami 2020"

"By offering milk to Nag Devta on this auspicious day, one gets the blessings of the Almighty and the ultimate protection. Wishing that the Lord showers you with the same love and affection" May this Nag Panchami! 2020 bring in happiness”

"May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Nag Panchami! 2020

"May this day bring fortune for you luck, success and courage too. Pray to Shiva and wishes shall live, you will receive more than you give! Happy Nag Panchami 2020"

"A glass of milk to Nag devata, a sincere prayer to Shiva today will destroy all problems and evil that is planning to come your way. Happy Nag Panchami 2020"

"On the auspicious occasion of Naag Panchami, may you get all that you deserve in life may the Lord bless you with love and care. And, thus end all the worries and strife. Happy Nag Panchami"

"Lord Shiva is seated deep in everyone’s heart. He is Nirguna He is nirakaar, and he is the para-brahman that is all-pervading. Believe in this. This is Rudra Puj" by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

