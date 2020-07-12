National Simplicity Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

The National Simplicity Day is the time to get back to basics and celebrate this holiday which falls every year on July 12. The National Simplicity Day is celebrated in honour of the birthday of Henry David Thoreau, who was born in 1817. It is said that Henry David Thoreau was a super-talented person, an author, an environmentalist, an abolitionist, a poet, and a transcendentalist (a person who accepts the ideas not as religious beliefs but as a way of understanding life relationships). He and his transcendentalists believed in simple terms, that people have knowledge about themselves that “transcends” all the external forces in their lives. They promoted people for living a simpler life to better get in touch with those feelings.

The National Simplicity Day — as Thoreau himself said that “As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler.”

Also read | National Pina Colada Day Images You Can Share To Mark The Day

National Simplicity Day Timeline:

May 6, 1862

Thoreau dies in Concord, Mass.

July 4, 1845

Thoreau moves into the house near Walden Pond for two years, two months, and two days

July 12, 1817

Henry David Thoreau is born in Concord, Mass.

August 9, 1854

"Walde; or, Life in the Woods" is published

Also read | Cow Appreciation Day History, Significance, Celebration And More

History of National Simplicity Day:

As mentioned above, the National Simplicity Day is celebrated in honour of Henry David Thoreau, he was born on July 12, 1817, in Concord, Massachusetts, US. This man used to advocate living a life of simplicity and encouraged individuals to search for ways to live a simple life to do away with things that make us feel peace. He was an American essayist, poet, philosopher, and a leading transcendentalist who has been known for his philosophy of civil disobedience. His philosophies are believed to have influenced notable figures like Leo Tolstoy, Mahatma Gandhi, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Also read | 'Tell The Truth Day': History, Significance, Celebration, Other Details About This Day

Significance of National Simplicity Day:

The day came into existence so that people felt free from the worldly things that complicate life and to encourage them to just live a simple life. National Simplicity Day is that day which highlights the importance of keeping yourself away from technology so that individuals can connect with themselves, and do away with the pointless clutter in their lives. This day also encourages us to estimate and thoroughly understand what are the significant things in their life.

A quote from Henry David Thoreau’s book Walden reads, “Simplicity, simplicity, simplicity! I say, let your affairs be as two or three, and not a hundred or a thousand; instead of a million count half a dozen, and keep your accounts on your thumb nail.”

Also read | 4th Of July Images: Here Are Some Independence Day Images To Share With Your Loved Ones