'Tell The Truth Day': History, Significance, Celebration, Other Details About This Day

Tell The Truth Day is an unofficial holiday that inspires, motivates and encourages individuals to always tell the truth. Always telling the truth means, even if it is oftentimes inconvenient and hard, to tell the truth to the other person, build up yourself and be strong. This day is celebrated on July 7 every year.

“Truth never damages a cause that is just.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

Tell The Truth Day - History, meaning, significance, & celebration

As per experts, a person should understand that honesty and truthfulness are virtues and benefits that are emphasized by all world religions. There are many varied cultures and religions in the whole world and each culture around the world believes in the value of integrity and sincerity – means the people who tell the truth are always honoured and celebrated over people who always speak or tell lies.

“Silence becomes cowardice when occasion demands speaking out the whole truth and acting accordingly.”

― Mahatma Gandhi

As per reports, Tell The Truth Day is also occasionally celebrated on April 2, the day after April's Fool Day. Because, as April Fool Day is a holiday that encourages pranks and harmless forms of lying. The next day is hence observed as Tell The Truth Day to admit your mistakes.

“Don't bend; don't water it down; don't try to make it logical; don't edit your own soul according to the fashion. Rather, follow your most intense obsessions mercilessly.”

― Franz Kafka

Tell The Truth Day aims to achieve #tellthetruth for just one day. This means that presumably, people speak lies the whole year, and for the rest of the year they get over the insult, hurt and the result of truths which perhaps should have remained unsaid. So, this day explains that telling the truth is the most important thing in a relationship.

“Truth without love is brutality, and love without truth is hypocrisy.”

― Warren Wiersbe

How to Celebrate this Tell The Truth Day?

On this thought-provoking day, celebrate honesty by telling the truth the whole day.

Also, if you are a parent, and you have kids in your life, teach them that lying is harmful and tell them the benefits of telling the truth all the time.

Speak up on this day, if you have been lying to a loved one or a family member, today is the day to come clean.

“Honesty is more than not lying. It is truth-telling, truth speaking, truth living, and truth loving.”

― James E. Faust

