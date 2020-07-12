National Simplicity Day Quotes: Read These Motivational Quotes By Henry David Thoreau

As we all know that our lives are generally planned-out between jobs, school, workouts, childcare, and many more household things. And because of these scheduled things in life we often overlook how difficult it can be to always be moving from one thing to the next. The National Simplicity Day offers us a chance to put all of those burdens and elements of our lives on hold, and focus on the significance of the simple things. The National Simplicity Day is celebrated in honour of the birthday of Henry David Thoreau, who was born that day in 1817. In today’s life, the most important thing is to emphasize on simplifying your life in both mental and material ways. So, here are some inspirational, motivational, and beautiful simple quote to read on the National Simplicity Day 2020.

National Simplicity Day Quotes to read and get inspired by them-

I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived. - Henry David Thoreau It is what a man thinks of himself that really determines his fate. - Henry David Thoreau A man is rich in proportion to the number of things he can afford to let alone. - Henry David Thoreau There is no more fatal blunderer than he who consumes the greater part of his life getting his living. - Henry David Thoreau

As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler; solitude will not be solitude, poverty will not be poverty, nor weakness weakness. - Henry David Thoreau If a man does not keep pace with his companions, perhaps it is because he hears a different drummer. Let him step to the music which he hears, however, measured or far away. - Henry David Thoreau Every creature is better alive than dead, men and moose and pine trees, and he who understands it aright will rather preserve its life than destroy it. - Henry David Thoreau “Rather than love, than money, than fame, give me truth.”



- Henry David Thoreau

What lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters compared to what lives within us. - Henry David Thoreau “Books are the treasured wealth of the world and the fit inheritance of generations and nations.” - Henry David Thoreau “Do not be too moral. You may cheat yourself out of much life so. Aim above morality. Be not simply good, be good for something”. - Henry David Thoreau “Our life is frittered away by detail. Simplify, simplify.” - Henry David Thoreau “As you simplify your life, the laws of the universe will be simpler”. - Henry David Thoreau

