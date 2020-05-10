National Technology Day 2020: History, Significance And Importance Of This Day

Every year, May 11 is observed as National Technology Day. This day marks the anniversary of Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998 and India’s technological advancements in space. Pokhran nuclear tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions conducted by the Indian Army at the Pokhran Test Range. It is also celebrated to honour technological advancements and their successful commercialisation which takes the fruits of research to reach people at large.

National Technology Day 2020

History of National Technology

On May 11, 19998, India successfully fired an Operation Shakti missile at the Indian Army’s Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. This was the first among the five nuclear tests in Pokhran. The Test was led by late aerospace engineer and President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Later, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Bajpayee declared India as a nuclear state. This made India the sixth country to join the nuclear club of nations. Hence, in India, since 1999, May 11 is celebrated as National Technology Day.

Significance of National Technology Day

The aim to celebrate National Technology Day is to highlight the achievements of our scientists and engineers in the field of science and technology. Apart from testing missiles, the Defense Research and Development Organization also accomplished the last test-fire of the Trishul missile which was introduced by the Indian Air Force and the Indian army.

Based on these immense breakthrough achievements by the engineers, scientists and technicians of the country, Atal Bihari Vajpayee announces May 11 as National Technology Day. Every year, the Ministry of Science and technology set a theme for national Technology day as a symbol of creativity and scientific inquiry.

How National Technology Day is celebrated?

On this day, the most noteworthy individuals, institutions and businesses of the year are awarded. The people are awarded by the president of India for their contribution so that they excel more in their research. The Ministry of Science and technology also coordinate different events across India. The is a specific theme decided by the department and all the planning of the event is done according to the theme. There are scriptwriting, speech or essay competitions organised. Theme based articles are also promoted by the department of science and technology.

