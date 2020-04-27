What Is NFC In Mi Band 4? How To Use The NFC Feature? Learn Here

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 comes in three incredible variants such as the Mi Band 4, the Mi Band 4 NFC Support and Avengers Mi Band 4. All the three variants have several alluring features which not only allow users to check their fitness but do more than that. The Mi Band 4 NFC version brings forth a new payments feature for the first time in the Mi Band list.

What is NFC in Mi Band 4 NFC version?

The NFC stands for Near Field Communication which allows devices to exchange data. However, in this process, there are no wires attached but the devices need to be equipped with an NFC chip. For this process to take place, the devices need to be in a distance of few centimetres.

In the Mi Band 4 NFC version, Xiao AI is a Chinese voice assistant and can control several other features like setting a schedule, setting an alarm, playing music, and now the Mi Band 4 NFC Chinese version also supports payments feature. This innovation by Xiaomi has enabled a user to pay for tickets, grocery and more using AliPay and WeChat Pay. However, this feature is of MI Band 4 NFC Chinese version is of no use because the Alipay contactless payment and access control are not possible outside of China and it does not support the GooglePay features.

How do I use the NFC in Mi Band 4?

The NFC functionality is found in the Menu Panel of the Mi Band 4. Before starting to use the NFC feature in the smart band, a user needs to configure the payments setting through the Mi Fit app. After that, an individual can use the NFC feature on your Mi Band 4 by simply searching it on the Menu Panel and scanning the devices. However, this feature is not available outside of China and cannot be used in any other country, and this is the reason why other variants do not support the NFC version.

