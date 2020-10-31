National Unity Day 2020: Slogan, Quotes And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones

National Unity Day 2020 will be celebrated all over India on October 31. The day is celebrated every year on October 31 since 2014. It is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He played a crucial role in the unification of India as we see it today. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is also known as the Iron Man of India. He relentlessly fought against the British for the freedom of India. People celebrate the day by remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and his contribution to the unification of India. People also celebrate the day by sending different National Unity Day slogan, wishes and messages. On the occasion of National Unity Day 2020, here is a look at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas slogan, quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones.

National Unity Day slogan/Rashtriya Ekta Diwas slogan

India has no dearth of brave young men and women and if they get the opportunity and help then we can compete with other nations in space exploration and one of them will fulfil her dreams. Happy National Unity Day 2020!

A man’s country is not a certain area of land, of mountains, rivers, and woods, but it is a principle, and patriotism is loyalty to that principle. Proud of My Country!

The country will become great only When unity will become our identity. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

It is that time of the year when one should celebrate the patriotism with great cheer. Since National Day is here, I am conveying my congratulations wishes and blessings to you, dear. Have a great day!

On this day of national pride and honour, I wish you many congratulations and hope that you celebrate this day with your head held high and feel honoured to be a citizen of this nation. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

Also Read | National Unity Day 2020: Know The History And Significance Of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Also Read | National Chocolate Day 2020: Images, Wishes And Significance Of The Day

National Unity day quotes

“Our flag is not just one of the many political points of view. Rather, the flag is a symbol of our national unity.”

“By common endeavour, we can raise the country to a new greatness, while a lack of unity will expose us to fresh calamities.”

“Like a sculptor, if necessary, carve a friend out of stone. Realize that your inner sight is blind

and try to see a treasure in everyone.”

"Manpower without unity is not a strength unless it is harmonized and united properly, then it becomes a spiritual power."

"Faith is of no evil in absence of strength. Faith and strength, both are essential to accomplish any great work."

Also Read | What Is Mole Day? Know All About Mole Day 2020 & Its Significance

Also Read | Police Commemoration Day 2020: Amit Shah Pays Tribute At National Police Memorial

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas wishes

Congratulations, it is the national day of our motherland. Let us celebrate this day in a way so grand. Always have a patriotic feeling in your heart, let the essence of this day always stay close and never be apart. Happy national unity day.

The little words in the Republic of Letters, like the little folks in a nation, are the most useful and significant.

And all the books you’ve read have been read by other people. And all the songs you’ve loved have been heard by other people. And that girl that’s pretty to you is pretty to other people. and that if you looked at these facts when you were happy, you would feel great because you are describing ‘unity’. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes

Different languages, different costumes, India is one of our countries. Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas!

Alone You Are a Drop, but in a Team, We Form an Ocean. Happy National Unity Day.

Image Credits: iasworldofficial Instagram