What Is Mole Day? Know All About Mole Day 2020 & Its Significance

What is Mole Day? There are several unofficial days that people often observe to celebrate their interest or enthusiasm for specific things or events. Mole Day is one such unofficial event which is famous amongst the chemistry students, and enthusiasts. The Mole Day 2020 would be observed at 6:02 am and 6:02 pm on October 23. So, when one writes the date in American date format, it becomes 6:02 10/23, it looks like the Avogadro number. Avogadro number is basically defined as the number of particles present in one mole of any substance and it is denoted as 6.02×1023. Mole is one of the seven base SI units.

Mole Day history

Many people are interested to know about What is Mole Day. One should know that Mole Day actually originated when an article was published in The Science Teacher around the 1980s. Later, Maurice Oehler, a retired high school chemistry teacher from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, USA, got inspired by this article and founded the National Mole Day Foundation. The Foundation was set up on May 15, 1991. After that, many high schools in the U.S., South Africa, Australia, and Canada observe Mole Day. The intention is to get the students interested and enthusiastic about chemistry by conducting various activities related to moles and chemistry on a specific day.

Mole Day 2020

Mole Day significance - The day is celebrated on October 23rd every year as a special day amongst all the chemistry enthusiasts. The day, when written in American format, resembles Avogadro number which represents the number of particles in 1 mole. On this occasion, the American Chemical Society also sponsors the National Chemistry Week, for a whole week around October 23. The day makes for an important part of the National Chemistry Week as well.

Just like the Mole Day, Maths enthusiasts celebrate Pi Day and Square Root day as well. Pi Day refers to March 14. As when written in American date format, the date is written as 3/14.

Square Root Day is also another unofficial holiday which is observed on the date, when the days on day and month are the same, while the last 2 digit of the year is the square of the day and month. The last square root day was observed on April 4, 2016, when it is referred to as 4/4/16. Now, the final square root day of the century will occur on September 9, 2081. The square root days fall on the same 9 dates each century.

