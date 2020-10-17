Navratri 2020 Quotes, Wishes And Greetings To Share On This Auspicious Festival

Navrati 2020 will be celebrated all over India from October 17. It is one of the most anticipated festivals of a year. People all over the world celebrate this festival with great joy and enthusiasm. In India, the festival of Navratri holds a greater significance among the people. During Navratri, people worship goddess Durga and the festival spans for nine nights and ten days. Dussehra marks the conclusion of this nine nights long festival.

This year Navrati 2020 is starting on October 17 and will be concluding on October 26 on Dussehra. Navratri 2020 will be celebrated in different parts of India with different traditions and rituals. However, this year the celebrations are going to look a bit different amid the pandemic. Navratri 2020 will also be celebrated by sharing Navratri quotes, Navratri wishes and Happy Navratri greetings. On the occasion of Navratri 2020, here is a look at some of the best Navratri quotes and wishes to share.

Navratri quotes

May this Navratri 2020 bring you new success, happiness and love! Happy Navratri 2020

May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri 2020.

May Maa light up the hope of happy times and your year becomes full of smiles. Happy Navratri 2020!

Cherish new beginnings with the arrival of Maa Durga at home. Happy Navratri 2020!

Navratri, the festival of nine days and nine nights, comes as a resurrecting event to kindle our spirits and imbibe new confidence in us. May this festival lead us from ignorance to wisdom and from darkness to light.

May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

Navratri wishes

May this Navratri fill your life with the colours of happiness and prosperity. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Navratri.

Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the prosperity of Ma Lakshmi, and the wisdom of Ma Saraswati. Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri. Have a blessed Navratri!

Nothing can replace the peace and happiness that Maa Durga brings to our homes each year. Here's celebrating the victory of Maa Durga over Mahishasura, the demon who spread hatred. Let us celebrate the triumph of the good over the evil — a very Happy Navratri to you and your family.

May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival will be great for you!

There's something magical about this festival. It transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light and agony into ecstasy. Maa Durga brings along with her unparalleled energy, happiness and joy. Happy Navratri to you and your family.

Navratri greetings and Navratri status

I hope that on the pious occasion of Navratri you are blessed with good health and prosperity. Wishing a very Happy Navratri to my dearest mother.

This Navratri, let us get inspired by Maa Durga and destroy all the evil that is within us. Let us hope and pray that the world becomes a better place for our future generations. Jai Mata Di.

Let us bow our heads and offer prayers to nine Goddesses who promise to protect and bless us. Happy Navratri and warm wishes on Durga Pooja.

Time has come to welcome the nine Shaktis in our lives and seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

Image Credits: Unsplash