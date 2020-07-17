Nelson Mandela Day Quotes That Will Influence And Inspire You

Every year, July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela Day to commemorate the birthday of the late South African president and Nobel Peace Prize Winner Nelson Mandela. Born to the Thembu royal family in Mvezo, he is also popularly known as Madiba and described as the ‘Father of Nation’ of South Africa. The political leader and philanthropist was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1963, however, after serving 27 years in prison he was released in the year 1990.

After that, he not only went to become the President of South Africa but also became a pioneer for eradicating racial decimation and humanitarian aid. In his 95 years, Nelson Mandela inspired countless individuals with his thought-provoking and empowering quotes. On this Nelson Mandela Day, here is a collection of a few of his inspiring quotes.

(Source: Nelson Mandela Twitter)

Nelson Mandela Day Quotes

Difficulties break some men but make others. No axe is sharp enough to cut the soul of a sinner who keeps on trying, one armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end.

It always seems impossible until it's done.

If I had my time over I would do the same again. So would any man who dares call himself a man.

I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles.

Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.

A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of

Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.

I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

Resentment is like drinking poison and then hoping it will kill your enemies.

Lead from the back — and let others believe they are in front.

Do not judge me by my successes, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.

I hate race discrimination most intensely and in all its manifestations. I have fought it all during my life; I fight it now and will do so until the end of my days.

A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.

A winner is a dreamer who never gives up.

Man’s goodness is a flame that can be hidden but never extinguished.

I never lose, I either win or learn.

May your choices reflect your hopes, not your fears.

I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.

