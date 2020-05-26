Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams Recall Nelson Mandela's Powerful 20-year-old Sports Speech

On Monday, May 25, Laureus took to their official social media accounts and shared a powerful Nelson Mandela speech from the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony 20 years ago. In what is considered as one of the most powerful and inspiring speeches of all time, Nelson Mandela quoted “Sport has the power to change the world” in the ceremony. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of his speech, legendary tennis figures Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams reminisced the powerful Nelson Mandela quotes from the inaugural Laureus ceremony.

Nelson Mandela quotes: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams remember powerful speech

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, a four-time Laureus World Sportsman of the Year winner himself, recently said that Nelson Mandela is one of those who always “brought the light”. He praised Mandela’s strength to come out and fight for what is right and said it is something that motivates him as well. Novak Djokovic also said that the late South African revolutionary is someone who always inspires him.

American professional tennis player and former World no.1 in women’s singles tennis Serena Williams also held Nelson Mandela’s speech in high regards. Serena Williams said that it was a great experience sitting in the crowd when Mandela was addressing the audience. She admitted to being inspired by the words of the legend “It doesn’t matter what colour you are; you can still be the best”. Serena Williams then recalled her “incredible” conversation with Nelson Mandela later which she described as a “turning point” of her life.

Nelson Mandela quotes: Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams remember speech, watch video

“Sport has the power to change the world.”



These words are powerful. They inspired us. They moved us. They made us understand.



These words made a difference. They gave hope. These words gave us purpose.



A purpose that has lasted 20 years - we are Laureus.#PowerOfSport pic.twitter.com/voZ1LfcfSi — Laureus (@LaureusSport) May 25, 2020

Nelson Mandela quotes: Sachin Tendulkar praises South African revolutionary

Former Indian cricket captain and batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was also left awestruck when he met Nelson Mandela. In an appearance on Viu India with Vikram Sathaye in 2017, Tendulkar said that while he admires Mandela, he also jokingly refers to him as his lucky charm. The 2011 World Cup winner recalled the time when he met the former South African President in 1992 and 1996. The Indian batsman then described that on both occasions, he went on to score centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar describes Nelson Mandela as his lucky charm, watch video

Remembering @NelsonMandela on his 100th birthday. I was extremely fortunate enough to have met him early on in my life. So much to learn, so much to get inspired from. #Madiba100 pic.twitter.com/xMAEDdZhMN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 18, 2018

