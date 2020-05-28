Roger Federer Emotionally Recalls Nelson Mandela's Struggles That Shaped South Africa

World No.4 Roger Federer, while talking to Laureus Sports recently, regretted not meeting former South Africa President Nelson Mandela, who passed away in 2013. The Laureus World Sports Awards completed its 20 years of existence in 2020 and Roger Federer was asked to speak about its first promoter, the iconic Nelson Mandela.

Roger Federer himself has a strong South African connection with his mother being from the same country. The Swiss champion has also opened the Roger Federer Foundation to help children in South Africa. In February this year, Roger Federer had organised the 'Match for Africa' in which he was joined by Rafael Nadal, Bill Gates and Trevor Noah.

Laureus Sports Awards: Roger Federer regrets not meeting Nelson Madela

The first Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony was held on 25th May 2000 in Monte Carlo and it was during the ceremony that Nelson Mandela delivered an iconic speech also quote famous words that "Sport has the power to change the world." Roger Federer is the most decorated Laureus sportsman ever, having won the Laureus Sports Award on 6 occasions. In the video, the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke about missing the opportunity to meet Nelson Mandela back in 2004.

"My mum is from South Africa, I feel very connected to the country...Nelson Mandela's been incredibly influential and inspiring on so many levels."



"My mum is from South Africa, I feel very connected to the country...Nelson Mandela's been incredibly influential and inspiring on so many levels."

Roger Federer said that he was unfortunate to have not been able to meet Nelson Mandela as he did not go back to South Africa for 10 years after he had visited the country in 2004. He further said that 2000 would have been an opportunity to go and meet him, but it never happened.

Laureus Sports Awards: Roger Federer describes Nelson Mandela's personality

Speaking more about Nelson Mandela, Roger Federer said that as a person, Nelson Mandela was incredibly influential and inspiring on so many levels. He said that his mother is from South Africa and he and his children have a South African passport still, making him feel very connected to the country. He further added that Nelson Mandela changed the country in a very positive way and so people can't be thankful enough to him for what he has given to the country.

Laureus Sports Awards: Novak Djokovic on Nelson Mandela

World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who is a four-time Laureus Sportsman of the Year winner himself, also recently said that Nelson Mandela is one of those who always “brought the light”. He praised Mandela’s strength to come out and fight for what is right and said it is something that motivates him as well. Novak Djokovic also said that the late South African revolutionary is someone who always inspires him.

Sachin Tendulkar calls Nelson Mandela his lucky charm

Sachin Tendulkar, who recently won Laureus Sports Awards, for the best sporting moment described 'Madiba' (Nelson Mandela) as his lucky charm. During an appearance on a What the Duck episode with Vikram Sathaye in 2017, Tendulkar said that he admires Mandela and recalled the time when he met the former South African President in 1992 and 1996. Sachin Tendulkar also revealed that on both occasions, he went on to score centuries.

