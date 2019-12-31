New Year 2020 Celebrations In Chennai Are Total Party Goals; Here Is The Proof

The countdown to the New Year and the new decade has finally begun and we can barely keep calm. It is that time of the year again to drench yourself in unlimited food and drinks with music as you start the countdown to the New Year. Here is a list of places that you can visit this New Year if you are stationed in the South Indian city of Chennai.

New Year celebrations in Chennai

1. ECR Sea Lounge & Banquets

Yell out 3, 2, 1 by the poolside with unlimited food and drinks at Chennai’s ECR Sea Lounge & Banquets. So get your friends and dance the year away. The ECR New Year Party 2020 is touted to be one of the best New Year parties in the city. The passes are priced at ₹2,499 onwards that are inclusive of an unlimited buffet and drinks.

2. Ramada Plaza

Ramada Plaza is one of the best five-star hotels in Chennai and their New Year is too good to be missed. With the numerous places that have restrictions on the entry of stags, at Ramada Plaza you will not have to worry about this. Ramada Plaza also hosts a fun-filled photo booth where you can click plenty of pictures and also get temporary tattoos. If you are also among those who do not favor alcohol, then head to Ramada Plaza right away.

3. Le Royal Meridien

Le Royal Meridien is surely giving all of us party goals by hosting one of the best New Year bashes in the city. The party hosts a variety of activities including live beatboxing, fashion show and some of the country’s best DJs playing your favourite tunes. The price of the passes is from ₹ 2,500 onwards.

