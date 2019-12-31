Google Celebrates New Year Eve With Creative Doodle Featuring 'Froggy'

As the world is just hours away from entering 2020, Google joined the celebration and came up with a creative doodle featuring multi-colour fireworks and a character named Froggy. On December 31, the search engine revealed its special doodle in which one can see 'Froggy, the weather frog' next to a bird wearing a party hat, observing the fireworks and celebrating the New Year's Eve 2020. The New Year doodle is also considered special as it marks the beginning of a leap year as well and the Froggy further marks the world leaping into the leap year.

The official page of Google read, “Today’s Doodle features Froggy the weather frog to help ring in 2020! You may have seen Froggy before, while looking up the weather in Google Search on your mobile device”. It further read, “Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he’s most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!” Once the clock strikes midnight, the new decade begins! Time sure is fun when you’re having flies… Ready to jump in? Hoppy New Year’s Eve!”

For as long as Google has been around it had drawn attention towards its page with artwork celebrating notable people, events, holidays and anniversaries. In its official page, Google also shared few pictures featuring different weather scenes that internet users might come across in the day. The search engine also shared doodles from past years where one can notice how Google has gone the party animal route with New Year's Eve Doodles as it features birds and elephants.

Festive Google-Doodle

On December 25, Google also came up with festive-themed doodle, with a description, no matter how one celebrates this is the season to enjoy the holidays at this wonderful time of the year. The doodle featured colourful blinking lights and a creative way of forming the double 'O' using Christmas ornaments. The search engine also featured two other customised doodles that appeared when other festivals coinciding with Christmas were searched. The first one was a Hanukkah Doodle which appeared when someone searched about the Jewish Festival while the other doodle appeared for the festival of Kwanzaa which honoured the African heritage in African American culture.

