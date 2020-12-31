New Year Shayari For 2021 Wishes: List Of 11 Shayaris To Send To Your Loved Ones

As the new year 2021 is about to commence, this is the best time to wish your loved ones a Happy New Year. Leaving the year 2020 behind, what is a better way to send happy new year messages than sending new year shayari to everyone? Here are some shayaris which you can send to your loved ones and wish them a happy new year 2021.

Happy New Year Shayari

"Maayusi rahe aap se kouso door,

Safalta aur khushiyan mile bharpoor,

Poori ho aap ki saari aashayein,

Aane wale nav-varsh ki dhero shubhkamnaye

Joyful Nav Varsh 2021"

Beet gaya jo saal, bhool jaye Beet gaya jo saal, bhool jaye Iss naye saal ko gale lagayen! Karte hai dua hum Rab se sar jhuka ke Iss saal he sare sapne poore ho apke! Nav varsh ki hardik shubhkamnayen

Mubarak ho tumhe nav varsh ka mahina, Chamko tum jaise fagun ka mahina, Patjhar na aaye teri zindagi mein, Yehi hai dost apni tamanna

Kabir ji ne kaha tha, Kal kare so aaj kar, Aaj kare so ab, Network fail ho gaya wish karega kab 2021 nav varsh ke hardik shubhkamnayein

Day-by-day teri khushiyaan ho jayen double, Teri zindagi se delte ho jayen sare trouble, Khuda rakhe humesha smart snad fit, Tere liye new year ho super hit!

Gone the stormy winds, flower amidst, it is a new breeze;

Adopt it, start a new wave of your life. It is happy new friend,

enjoy it and let your life enjoy it.

Be the king, be the knight;

wade through dark undefeated;

you never get surprised;

prize of courage you get;

respect and likes;

happy new year 2021 with aspirations high.

It is a new road ahead,

why you are so bored so dead,

tread it with courage,

and you would see your all problems resolved,

may this Happy New Year bring you all this that you wish.

You are my love. I say you this.

You are my life, I wish this.

This New Year bring us all happiness together

that we remain together forever for life.

It would be a bliss.

This Happy New Year, for us, will be like this.

We are a family, like a dense green tree,

which is laden with flowers and fruits,

that never grow rotten and die.

On this new year and every new year,

we always remain like this family,

like this dense tree, always smiling and growing.

Aaj bhool jao duniya k saare gam,

Chalo jama ek sang tum aur hum..

Aao Baante Chaaron Taraf Khushiyan Aur Pyaar,

Chalo Dil Khol k bole Happy New Year!!

