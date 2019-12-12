Hindi Party Songs 2019, You Must Have In Your Playlist For The Next Party

The year is about to end in a few weeks and there might be several parties you would want to attend. Or if you are the one hosting parties, make sure you have the right songs in your playlist. Here are the top 10 party songs of 2019, to groove on, for your next party.

Top 10 party songs of 2019

Paagal

Paagal is an album song which released earlier this year. This song features Indian Pop Singer Badshah who has written and even composed this song. Badshah has claimed that this song is the official party song, you must play at a party.

Dheeme Dheeme

Dheeme Dheeme is a song from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. It features Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar grooving and you can even practise Kartik Aaryan’s hook step to flaunt on the dance floor!

Aithey Aa

Featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, this song is Aithey Aa from the movie Bharat. It is the perfect song to play at any party or a function. It is sexy and sultry.

Poster Lagwa Do

Poster Lagwa Do is from the movie Luka Chuppi, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. This song is a remake of the original film making it one of the best party songs.

Mukhvda Vekh Ke

Another groovy Punjabi track you could play at your party is this song Mukhda Vekh Ke, from the movie De De Pyaar De.

Hauli Hauli

From the same movie, De De Pyaar De, this Punjabi track Hauli Hauli is one song you can dance your heart out.

Ek toh Kam Zindagani

Featuring Nore Fatehi, this song is one of the latest party songs which is a remake of the original one.

Dilbar

The song Dilbar too is a remake of the original one and is one of the most played songs at any party.

Coca Cola

The song -from the movie Luka Chuppi is another famous party song which was originally released as an album song.

Sauda Khara Khara

The official Bhangra song of the year, from the movie Good Newwz, is Sauda Khara Khara which is must play song on your next party.

