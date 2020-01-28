Next In Fashion Season 1 Release Time: When Will The Show Premiere On Netflix

Next In Fashion is an upcoming reality show that will be featured on the popular online streaming platform, Netflix. The show will pit eighteen fashion designers against each other, and the one with the best style sense and designs will become the next big name in the fashion industry. The show is hosted by celebrity fashion designers Tan France and Alexa Chung. Next In Fashion Season 1 will soon make its premiere on Netflix. If you are interested in watching the show, here is the date and time at which Next In Fashion will be available for streaming.

Next in Fashion Season 1 release time on Netflix

Also Read | Vidya Balan's white anarkali suit & potli will give you major fashion goals

Next in Fashion Season 1 will be making its premiere on Netflix, on January 29, 2020. Like all other Netflix releases, the show will be available for streaming in the US at 3 AM Eastern Standard Time. Obviously, due to the difference in time zones, the show will available at different times in different countries. For example, in the UK, Next in Fashion will be released at 9 am, while in India, it will be available at 1:30 pm in the afternoon.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif is a total fashionista and THESE pictures are proof, see pics

Next in Fashion will be a competitive reality show where up and coming designers will face off against each other in challenges that will test their trend knowledge or design style. Most of the contestants who will feature in Next in Fashion are already established designers, who have worked for major brands as well as high profile celebrities. The winner of the show will be determined by his or her fashion knowledge and design creativity. The winner will then be awarded a grand prize of $250,000 and will also be given the opportunity to work with the luxury fashion brand, Net-a-Porter.

Also Read | Sonakshi Sinha rocks the fashion game in these print outfits; see pics

Also Read | Sunny Leone joins hands with PETA India; to promote 'vegan fashion'