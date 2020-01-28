The Debate
Aamna Sharif Is A Total Fashionista And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Television News

Along with being an overachiever, Aamna Sharif is also well-known for her great fashion sense and has become a fashion icon. Read ahead to know more about it-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif is a popular face in the Indian television industry. She became a household face with the character of Kashish Sinha in Kahiin toh Hoga. She made her Bollywood debut with the Aloo Chaat (2009), opposite Aftab Shivdasani. In the same year, she also starred in Aao Wish Karein, with Shivdasani again. In 2014, she appeared in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain. In 2019, Aamna Sharif made her television comeback after six years with Star Plus's Kasautii Zindagii Kay where she plays Komolika, replacing Hina Khan.

Along with being a versatile actor and an overachiever, she is also well-known for her great fashion sense and has become a fashion icon. Here’s proof that television actor Aamna Sharif is a total fashionista. Read ahead to know-

Television actor Aamna Sharif is a total fashionista

Casual yet quirky outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Glamorous outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

Beautiful ethnic outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by aamna sharif (@aamnasharifofficial) on

