Sunny Leone Joins Hands With PETA India; To Promote 'vegan Fashion'

PETA in India is a charitable organisation that fights for the rights of animals. They often rope in celebrities to popularise their campaigns. Recently, actor and TV show host, Sunny Leone joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, to promote vegan fashion. Vegan Fashion implies fashion which is free from leather or use of materials derived from other animals.

Sunny Leone enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. She recently took to her social media account to announce that soon she would be seen campaigning with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India for their new campaign. The actor would be seen fighting for the rights of animals and spreading awareness about the use of animal skin for fashion.

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to announce her PETA project

Sunny Leone was asked by a leading media portal about what it was like to work with PETA. To this, the actor said that it was a wonderful experience associating with PETA India. She further said that she has been working on so many of their campaigns from encouraging the adoption and sterilisation of cats and dogs to speaking about the importance of going vegetarian. Sunny Leone further added that she looks forward to unveiling the next campaign soon, which will help animals save their skins.

Sachin Bangera, PETA India's director of celebrity and public relations, said that Sunny Leone was a good choice for their campaign for various reasons. He told a leading media portal that Sunny has regularly volunteered with PETA India to save animals' lives. She has also always lived by example. Sachin Bangera further added that Sunny's dog is adopted from a shelter.

Image credits: Sunny Leone Instagram

