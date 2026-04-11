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No Gold, No Problem: Buy These 7 Auspicious Things On Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Instead

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: The auspicious ocassion falls on April 19. The day is considered favourable for new beginnings, initiating purchases and making big investments.

Shreya Pandey
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Akahaya Tritiya 2026 will be celebrated on April 19
Akahaya Tritiya 2026 will be celebrated on April 19 | Image: Freepik

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: The festival is considered one of the most auspicious days as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the day will be celebrated on April 11. The ocassion is considered favourable for new beginnings, initiating purchases and making big investments.

Representational Image | Freepik

Traditionally, buying gold is considered highly auspicious and is one of the most popular rituals of the festival. Making the purchase is considered highly auspicious, symbolising eternal wealth. However, even if someone is unable to purchase gold on the day, there are several meaningful alternatives you can buy on Akshay Tritiya 2026.

Silver 

A good alternative to gold is silver. Silver coins, utensils or idols are popular substitutes for gold and are believed to attract prosperity. They are also more affordable, making them a practical yet auspicious choice for many households.

Earthen pots 

Another traditional purchase on Akshaya Tritiya is a matka or earthen pot. Associated with purity and sustenance, buying a new matka symbolises welcoming abundance into your home. Since the day falls during the summer, matka is a happy addition to the kitchen.

Also Read: Suffering From High BP and Cholesterol? A Glass Of Orange Juice Can Help
 

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Representational Image | Freepik

Utensils

You can also invest in brass or copper utensils. These metals are considered sacred in Indian culture and are often used in religious rituals. Bringing them home on Akshay Tritiya is believed to invite positive energy and good health.

Idols 

Some people also prefer something spiritual, idols of deities like Lord Ganesha or Goddess Lakshmi. Placing them in your home temple can enhance the festive vibe while reinforcing faith and devotion, especially on Akshaya Tritiya.

Also Read: Baisakhi 2026: Know The Date, Time, Significance Of The Harvest Festival

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Tulsi plant 

Tulsi, money plant or bamboo plants are believed to bring good luck, prosperity and positive energy. They also add a refreshing touch of greenery to your living space. Tulsi plant is seen as a manifestion for Goddess Laxmi and brings purity and good luck.
 

Representational Image | Freepik

Rock salt

Rock salt is also considered a meaningful addition in the house as per Hindu mythology. It is believed to have Ayurvedic elements that are used to cleanse negativity. Bringing it inside the house on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to ward off negativity.
 

Representational Image | Freepik

Investments 

The essence of Akskaya Tritya lies in making new investments. If you wish to take a more modern approach in the area, consider investing in something that grows in value over time, such as mutual funds or fixed deposits. 
 

Also Read: Cheiraoba 2026: When Is Manipuri New Year? Know Date, Significance

Published By :
Shreya Pandey
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