No Gold, No Problem: Buy These 7 Auspicious Things On Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Instead

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: The festival is considered one of the most auspicious days as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the day will be celebrated on April 11. The ocassion is considered favourable for new beginnings, initiating purchases and making big investments.

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Traditionally, buying gold is considered highly auspicious and is one of the most popular rituals of the festival. Making the purchase is considered highly auspicious, symbolising eternal wealth. However, even if someone is unable to purchase gold on the day, there are several meaningful alternatives you can buy on Akshay Tritiya 2026.

Silver

A good alternative to gold is silver. Silver coins, utensils or idols are popular substitutes for gold and are believed to attract prosperity. They are also more affordable, making them a practical yet auspicious choice for many households.

Earthen pots

Another traditional purchase on Akshaya Tritiya is a matka or earthen pot. Associated with purity and sustenance, buying a new matka symbolises welcoming abundance into your home. Since the day falls during the summer, matka is a happy addition to the kitchen.



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Utensils

You can also invest in brass or copper utensils. These metals are considered sacred in Indian culture and are often used in religious rituals. Bringing them home on Akshay Tritiya is believed to invite positive energy and good health.

Idols

Some people also prefer something spiritual, idols of deities like Lord Ganesha or Goddess Lakshmi. Placing them in your home temple can enhance the festive vibe while reinforcing faith and devotion, especially on Akshaya Tritiya.



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Tulsi plant

Tulsi, money plant or bamboo plants are believed to bring good luck, prosperity and positive energy. They also add a refreshing touch of greenery to your living space. Tulsi plant is seen as a manifestion for Goddess Laxmi and brings purity and good luck.



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Rock salt

Rock salt is also considered a meaningful addition in the house as per Hindu mythology. It is believed to have Ayurvedic elements that are used to cleanse negativity. Bringing it inside the house on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to ward off negativity.



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