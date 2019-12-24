Norad Santa Tracker 2019: Find Santa Claus' Live Location Online

Everyone knows the legend of Santa Claus, the mysterious, giant, white-bearded old man, who is always dressed in red and traverses the world on his flying sledge pulled by raindeers to deliver gifts to children all around the globe. While Santa's worldwide tour was once shrouded in mystery, now, thanks to modern technology, anyone with a running internet connection and GPS can easily track the jolly old man's whereabouts. While there are many Santa Claus trackers, one of the most used and popular ones is the Norad Santa Tracker.

Find out where Santa Claus is using the Norad Santa Tracker

North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) usually uses its system to find man-made objects in space. However, every Christmas, Norad makes an exception to its norm and helps people across the globe track the location of Santa Claus once he leaves his workshop up in the north pole. Every year during Christmas time, Santa leaves his workshop just a few moments before 11 AM, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Those who want to track Santa's location can use the Norad Santa Tracker online and find out his exact position on the globe.

The Norad Santa Tracker also has a useful update this time around. The tracker is now capable of giving you a full visual depiction of Santa’s 510,000,000 km journey. The Norad Santa Tracker goes live every year on December 1. The tracker spends weeks leading up to Christmas by teaching kids about the geography of the world.

Those who want to track Santa can go to the official tracker website named noradsanta.org. The website not only showcases Santa's journey across the world but it also has several other fun activities and a quick overview of Santa's workshop on the North Pole. The Norad Santa Tracker also has a working app for mobile devices, so you can easily track Santa's live location through your smartphones.

