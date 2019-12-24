Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Championship On Christmas Special Episode Of WWE RAW; Watch

Santa Claus made it to the latest episode of WWE RAW. Yes, you read it right. After Akira Tozawa defeated R-Truth, who was holding the WWE 24/7 Championship, it was a Santa Claus on the streets of New York City who snatched the 24/7 Championship from Akira Tozawa on Monday Night WWE RAW. However, he couldn't keep the 24/7 championship title as R-Truth defeated the Santa Claus to win it back.

The WWE Universe often claims that predicting a WWE storyline is next to impossible, and this week’s WWE RAW didn’t disappoint. It was a great example of ultimate unpredictability on Monday Night WWE RAW as the WWE 24/7 Championship title was given to a Santa Claus on the New York City streets.

The chase continues for @RonKillings in the streets of New York City... #RAW pic.twitter.com/eyczkRKik8 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 24, 2019

Santa Claus wins 24/7 championship title

After winning the 24/7 Championship title, Akira Tozawa, who has been a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was running through the streets of New York. He tried hiding behind various spots and still was not able to escape from R-Truth. However, it seemed like his idea of hiding behind a Santa Claus backfired as he lost the title to him. Santa Claus pinned Akira Tozawa to win the title.

In the MIDDLE of Rockefeller Center in New York City, @TozawaAkira has become the NEW #247Champion! #RAW pic.twitter.com/GMyzm2LMad — WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019

In the end, R-Truth reached the scene as Santa Claus was holding the title. R-Truth pinned Santa Claus to win the title.

