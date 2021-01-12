Paush Amavasya 2021: History And Significance Of The Auspicious Day

According to Hindu mythology, there is a great importance of Purnima and Amavasya tithi. The Paush Amavasya is one of the most important Amavasya tihis according to Hindu calendar. This year the Paush Amavasya 2021 will be observed tomorrow on January 13, 2021. The Amavasya tithi starts today on January 12 and will continue till January 13 morning. As the Paush Amavasya 2021 is being celebrated a lot of people are curious to know about the Paush Amavasya history and Paush Amavasya significance. For all the people who are wondering about the Paush Amavasya 2021, here is everything you need to know more.

Paush Amavasya history

According to Hindu Panchang, Paush Amavasya falls on the last date of the Krishna Paksha of Paush month. The date is important from a religious and astronomical point of view. Since ages, donations and holy baths are considered an important part of the day. In ancient scriptures, the importance of this day has been emphasized.

Paush Amavasya is also known as Pitru Diwas. The Paush month ends on this day and various Shradh karma and rituals are performed on this day. It is also considered as one should refrain from doing bad deeds and negative thoughts on the day. Here is a look at the Paush Amavasya significance.

Paush Amavasya significance

Paush Amavasya is considered as one of the most significant Amavasyas of the year. It is the first Amavasya of the year 2021. The rituals and prayers are performed and a holy bath is taken in rivers to attain virtue. The shradh rituals are done to appease the ancestors and get rid of any Pitru dosh. Various auspicious rituals are done on the day of Paush Amavasya.

Acccording to a report by Amar Ujala, the tithi is also considered as best for the religious and spiritual meditation. According to the astrological point of view, the sun and the moon are considered to be in the same zodiac on the day. It is believed that by doing puja, performing rituals and chanting mantras fulfils all the desires. It is advised one should take a bath in a river or at a holy place like the Ganga river and then perform the puja for the day.

Image Credits: Pixabay