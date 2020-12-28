Margashirsha Purnima 2020: All About Purnima Date & Its Significance

Each month has one Purnima and Amavasya date. In the year of 2020, the Margashirsha Purnima is the last Purnima date according to the Hindu calendar that is approaching in a few days. Read on to know more information about Margashirsha Purnima 2020 vrat, its significance and its date.

Margashirsha Purnima 2020 Vrat

Margashirsha Purnima Vrat Katha is carried out on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. The day starts from December 29 morning and ends the next day in the morning itself. The month of Margashirsha has a lot of relevance as far as Dan dharma is concerned. According to mythological beliefs, bathing, doing charity and doing meditation on this day are considered to be of a lot of importance on this full moon day of the Margashirsha month.

Some devotees also believe that they can attain blessings from the deities by bathing in the holy river on this day. People take dips of the holy river like Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada etc. The effect of the donations made on this day is believed to have a lot of effects as compared to the rest of the 11 Purnima in a year. People consume satvic food on the day while the others observing the day opt for fasting. People also conduct Lord Satyanarayana's kathas in their homes as well.

Margashirsha Purnima significance

Margashirsha Purnima date falls on December 30th this year. The day also observes Annapurna Jayanti on the same day as well. Purnima refers to the full moon day. The full moon is observed only once a month and this month the Purnima is called Margashirsha purnima. Here are the tithi timings for Margashirsha Purnima Vrat.

Poornima Tithi starts at 07:55:58 on December 29, 2020

Poornima Tithi Ends at 08:59:21 on December 30, 2020

List of days of Poornima in 2021

January 28, 2021, Thursday- Paush Poornima Vrat

February 27, 2021, Saturday- Magha Poornima Vrat

March 28, 2021, Sunday- Phalguna Poornima Vrat

April 27, 2021, Tuesday- Chaitra Poornima Vrat

May 26, 2021, Wednesday- Vaishakha Poornima Vrat

June 24, Thursday- Jyeshtha Poornima Vrat

July 24, 2021, Saturday- Ashadha Poornima Vrat

August 22, 2021, Sunday- Shravana Poornima Vrat

September 20, 2021, Monday- Bhadrapada Purnima Vrat

October 20, 2021, Wednesday- Ashwin Purnima Vrat

November 19, 2021, Friday- Kartik Purnima Vrat

December 19, 2021, Sunday- Margashirsha Purnima Vrat

