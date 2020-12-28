Margashirsha Purnima 2020: All About Purnima Date & Its Significance

Quick links:
Each month has one Purnima and Amavasya date. In the year of 2020, the Margashirsha Purnima is the last Purnima date according to the Hindu calendar that is approaching in a few days. Read on to know more information about Margashirsha Purnima 2020 vrat, its significance and its date.
ALSO READ| 'Soul' Easter Eggs References Explained: All About Hidden References In Pixar's 'Soul'
Margashirsha Purnima Vrat Katha is carried out on the full moon day of the Margashirsha month. The day starts from December 29 morning and ends the next day in the morning itself. The month of Margashirsha has a lot of relevance as far as Dan dharma is concerned. According to mythological beliefs, bathing, doing charity and doing meditation on this day are considered to be of a lot of importance on this full moon day of the Margashirsha month.
Some devotees also believe that they can attain blessings from the deities by bathing in the holy river on this day. People take dips of the holy river like Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada etc. The effect of the donations made on this day is believed to have a lot of effects as compared to the rest of the 11 Purnima in a year. People consume satvic food on the day while the others observing the day opt for fasting. People also conduct Lord Satyanarayana's kathas in their homes as well.
ALSO READ| Sunny Leone Resumes Work After Christmas Vacation, Posts Picture Of Herself On Set
Margashirsha Purnima date falls on December 30th this year. The day also observes Annapurna Jayanti on the same day as well. Purnima refers to the full moon day. The full moon is observed only once a month and this month the Purnima is called Margashirsha purnima. Here are the tithi timings for Margashirsha Purnima Vrat.
ALSO READ| Purnima In October 2020: Know Dates, Significance, And Other Details
ALSO READ| December 2020: Check Out The List Of Festivals And Purnima Dates Falling In December