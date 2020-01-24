Anil Kapoor Debuts On TikTok Ahead Of 'Malang' Release, Seen His Video Yet?

Anil Kapoor is creating headlines with all the hype around his movie Malang that is set to hit the theatres on February 7. Be it Twitter or Instagram, Anil Kapoor has never failed to impress his fans with evergreen posts on the social platforms.

Catching up with the recent trends, the Mr.India actor has now made his debut on TikTok. Interestingly, the actor made his debut during promotions of Malang on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bollywood's ever-young actor Anil Kapoor has joined the 'fun outlet for creativity'- TikTok. The social platform is the destination for short-form mobile videos that saw Anil Kapoor making his first appearance during The Kapil Sharma Show along with the host Kapil himself.

Anil Kapoor graced the show to promote Malang along with his co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Khemu. In the middle of fun-filled camaraderie between the stars, Kapil Sharma introduced Anil to the video-sharing platform. The actor has a huge fan following on social media and it would be interesting to see how his presence unfolds on the app. Take a look:

Sharing his happiness on being on TikTok, Anil Kapoor said that his introduction to TikTok was a matter of pure chance and was yet another gift that Malang has given him. He further stated that the social application was such a fun outlet for creativity and he can't wait to explore it. Anil Kapoor's co-stars also congratulated him for his debut on TikTok.

Meanwhile, apart from Malang, Anil Kapoor will also be seen in the much-anticipated movie titled Takht. Helmed by Karan Johar, the plot of the movie is about 17th century Mughal India during the reign of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

Takht is a multi-starer movie that features Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in leading roles. The movie is slated to release in 2021.

That name on top gave me goosebumps 😭 goosebumps for a kjo movie. Something I never thought I'll experience ☺️ #Takht 💥 pic.twitter.com/YTnLZOFEY8 — ᴄᴛʜ (@Rujooz) August 8, 2018

