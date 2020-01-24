'Love Aaj Kal' Fame Arushi Sharma Loves traveling And Photography; See Her Insta Posts

Arushi Sharma is the new face of Bollywood whom Kartik Aaryan is romancing in the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Arushi Sharma, who has completed her studies at Jai Prakash University in Bihar, was also selected to be a part of the movie Tamasha in 2015. She played the role of teacher to a young Ranbir Kapoor. Arushi Sharma has also been a part of a short video along with Dhruv Sehgal of Little Things fame. The video was a 60 seconds conversation between the two called "Catorce- Diminishing Returns".

In the trailer of Love Aaj Kal, Arushi Sharma and Kartik Aaryan are seen romancing, and the love story is set in the 1990s. The movie has Kartik Aaryan romancing two female actors, that is Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma. Reportedly, Arushi was chosen for the movie by the casting agency run by Mukesh Chabra. Reports suggest that Arushi Sharma loves to travel and do photography. So, here are some pictures that prove that Arushi Sharma is the true traveller-

Arushi Sharma loves travelling and photography

Here are some pictures of Arushi Sharma that shows she loves to travel

Here are some pictures of Arushi Sharma that shows that she loves photography

