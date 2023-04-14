Pohela Boishakh 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share On Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh or Bangla New Year will be celebrated on April 15 this year. The festival is celebrated by the Bengali community residing in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Northern Odisha and other parts of the world. The festival is also known as Bangla Noboborsho.

The festival of Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with processions, fairs and fests where Bengalis sing traditional songs and wish Shubho Noboborsho, meaning Happy New Year to their near and dear ones. It is an official holiday in West Bengal and Tripura. On the auspicious occasion of Pohela Boishakh, here are some wishes and greetings you can send to your friends, family members and loved ones.

Pohela Boishakh 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes and greetings to share