Pohela Boishakh 2023: WhatsApp Messages, Wishes And Greetings To Share On Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh or Bangla New Year will be celebrated on April 15 this year. The festival is celebrated by the Bengali community residing in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Northern Odisha and other parts of the world. The festival is also known as Bangla Noboborsho.
The festival of Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with processions, fairs and fests where Bengalis sing traditional songs and wish Shubho Noboborsho, meaning Happy New Year to their near and dear ones. It is an official holiday in West Bengal and Tripura. On the auspicious occasion of Pohela Boishakh, here are some wishes and greetings you can send to your friends, family members and loved ones.
Pohela Boishakh 2023: WhatsApp messages, wishes and greetings to share
- Shubho Nobo Borsho to you and your family!
- On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray god to always shower his blessings upon you and your family. Shubho Naba Borsho.
- Wishing you a Happy Poila Baisakh! Happy New Year to all my Bengali friends.
- Notun din, notun bhor, notun surjo, norun surNotun praner icche gulo mone jagak ashaSobar jibon bhore uthuk norun bhalobasai
- Wishing you tonnes of happiness and prosperity on this Bengali New Year. Subho Poila Boisakh!
- May you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy in these challenging times. Shubho Nabo Barsho!
- Shubho Nabo Barsho to all Bengali friends out there! Stay happy, stay safe.
- Shubho Nabo Barsho to everyone celebrating the Bengali New Year!
- Let this new year bring you joy and happiness. Shubho Poila Boishak!
- Poila Boishak-er shubhechha janai. Stay safe.
- Wishing a bright and joyful Bengali New Year. Shubho Nabo Barsho!
- From our family to yours - health, happiness, peace and contentment this new year. Best wishes on Poila Boishakh!
- Enjoy Poila Boishakh! have a 'sweet and fishy' one!
- Let go of all that makes you sad, ring in Poila Boishakh with happy thoughts!
- May the new year be filled with joy and prosperity. Shubho Nabo Barsho!