Pohela Boishakh Greetings 2020 To Send You Near And Dear Ones

Pohela Boishakh marks the New Year for Bengalis according to their Bengali solar calendar. Pohela Boisakh 2020 is celebrated on April 15. This day is celebrated with great gusto. Several groups organise fairs and events on this day. Bengalis visit their neighbours or loved ones’ house to greet each other and wish them the happiness of this day.

Although this year celebrations all around the world have been cancelled due to the lockdown, but not to worry, you can wish your loved ones via several social media handles. Here’s taking a look at the list of Shubho Noboborsho greetings that one can send to their loved ones to celebrate this happy day.

Pohela Boishakh greetings to send your loved ones

(Image courtesy: K.A. MAMUN PINTEREST)

May This New Year Be One of Its Kinds. May It Be an Opportunity to Fill Your Life With Bright Cheer And Happiness. May It Bring Prosperity and Joy for the Rest of Your Life. Happy New Year.

Usher a Sign of Freshness in Pohela Boishakh. Explore the New And Start Afresh Wiping Off the Woos. May the New Year Day And Days Ahead Become One To Cherish All Through.

Also read | Actors To Shoot In Homes For Bengali Short Film On COVID-19

May the Sweetness of Sandesh Fill Your Life with Joy. May Your New Year Be Happy and Prosperous! Happy Bengali New Year to You and Your Family.

Hope coming new year fulfil all your desires and wishes. Happy Bengali new year 2020.

On this new year may all your dreams come true that you ever wished for. Subho Noboborsho 2020 to you and your family.

May the spirit of the season of, New year fill your heart, with serenity and peace, Subho Poila Boisakh 2020!

Wishing a blessed and prosperous Bengali New Year to you and your family. Subho Poila Boisakh 2020!

Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties. Wishing you a happy and prosperous Pohela Baisakh 2020.

May the new year be filled with brightness and hope so that darkness and sadness stay away from you. Happy Bengali New Year!

Let this year be one that brings you peace, joy and fulfilment. Happy Bengali New Year 2020!

When I have friends like you, every day is a new beginning. Cheers to our friendship! Happy Bengali New Year!

Counting my blessings and wishing you more. Subho Poila Boisakh 2020!

Also read | Jaya Bachchan's Birthday: Bengali Films Of The Actress From Debut Till Now

(Image courtesy: Best Wishes - Quotes, Messages, and Images PINTEREST)

Also read | Delhi Police Book Bengali Pastry Shop Owner After 35 Workers Found On Rooftop; Area Sealed

Also read | Like Jacqueline Fernandez In 'Genda Phool', These Actors Nailed Bengali Look On Screen