Pohela Boishakh Images To Wish Your Family And Friends On The Occasion Of Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh is the first day of Bengali Calendar. Pohela Boishakh is celebrated on April 14 as a national holiday in Bangladesh. On April 14 or 15 it is observed in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura and Northern Odisha and parts of Assam by people of Bengali heritage, irrespective of their religious faith. The date of this festival is set according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar according to the first day of the first-month Boishakh.

The festival of Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with processions, fairs etc. The Bengalis also sing a traditional song on this day Shubho Noboborsho which translates to Happy New Year. The Bengali people in India have historically celebrated Pohela Boishakh. It is an official regional holiday in its states of West Bengal and Tripura. Pohela Boishakh is also called 'Nabo Barsho'.

Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year marks the first day of the initial month of Baishakh of the Bengali solar calendar. Bengalis all over the world celebrate New Year on this day which falls on the 14 April this year#BengalFightsCorona #BanglarGorboMamatahttps://t.co/OMLRzmtMp9 — Banglar Gorbo Mamata #BGM (@BengalBachao) April 13, 2020

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Pohela Baisakh filled with prosperity and happiness. Subho Noboborsho to you and your family.



Happy Pohela Boishakh to everyone. pic.twitter.com/tvBvyQJ7c7 — Gunjan Mehta✨ (@gunjanm_) April 13, 2020

