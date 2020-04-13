The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Pohela Boishakh Images To Wish Your Family And Friends On The Occasion Of Bengali New Year

Festivals

Here is a look at some of the Pohela Boishakh images that you can share with your family and friends on the occasion of Bengali New Year. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
pohela boishakh images

Pohela Boishakh is the first day of Bengali Calendar. Pohela Boishakh is celebrated on April 14 as a national holiday in Bangladesh. On April 14 or 15 it is observed in the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura and Northern Odisha and parts of Assam by people of Bengali heritage, irrespective of their religious faith. The date of this festival is set according to the lunisolar Bengali calendar according to the first day of the first-month Boishakh.

The festival of Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with processions, fairs etc. The Bengalis also sing a traditional song on this day Shubho Noboborsho which translates to Happy New Year. The Bengali people in India have historically celebrated Pohela Boishakh. It is an official regional holiday in its states of West Bengal and Tripura. Pohela Boishakh is also called 'Nabo Barsho'.

Also Read: Pohela Boishakh 2020 | Everything You Need To Know About Bengali New Year 2020

Also Read: Pohela Boishakh Greetings 2020 To Send You Near And Dear Ones

Some Pohela Boishakh images that you can share with your family and friends

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mr. Atul Trivedi (@atul_trivedi_official) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farahnaaz Feroz (@farahnaaz_f) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Insta_triviabd (@insta_triviabd) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parasme Sarees (@parasmesarees) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by vijay yamla (@vijayyamla) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SOFYX(Unite & Fight Digitally) (@sofyx_system) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The page of history (@tph.bangla) on

pohela boishakh images

 Image credit: Pinterest

pohela boishakh images

Image credit: Pinterest 

images for pohela boishakh

Image: Pinterest

images for pohela boishakh

Image credit: Shutterstock 

happy pohela boishakh images

Image credit: Pinterest 

happy pohela boishakh images

Image credit: Pinterest 

happy pohela boishakh images

Image credit: Shutterstock 

pohela boishakh 2020

Image credit: Pinterest 

pohela boishakh 2020

Image credit: Pinterest 

pohela boishakh 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock 

pohela boishakh 2020

Image credit: Pinterest 

pohela boishakh 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock

Also Read: Traditional Baisakhi Dishes To Relish With Your Friends And Family

Also Read: Baisakhi 2020: Easy-to-make Punjabi Dishes To Try At Home; Check It Out

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Supreme Court
SC REFUSES TO GAG MEDIA ON MARKAZ
Karnataka
BJP MIN IN POOL PARTY AMID COVID
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL: 'SMART UPGRADE IN LOCKDOWN'
Shahid Afridi
SHAHID AFRIDI 'SHOCKED'
COVID-19
GANGA RAM STAFF TEST -VE
Tabilighi Jamaat
ASSAM POLICE NAB 4 MARKAZ ATTENDEES