Pongal 2021: Wishes And Messages To Send To Your Friends And Family

Pongal is also known as Thai Pongal is a well-known harvest festival celebrated in South India. The festival is widely celebrated in the Tamil community of South India. Every year Pongal falls on January 14, which is also the day of Makar Sankranti, a festival which is dedicated to the Sun God in Hindu mythology. A report in Drik Panchang reveals that there are three days of the Pongal festival, Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Mattu Pongal. Some Tamils celebrate the fourth day of Pongal as Kanum Pongal.

Which Indian states celebrate Pongal?

The report in Drik Panchang further reveals that Pongal is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Tamil people in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry in India. It is also celebrated in Sri Lanka. Outside of India, the festival is popular among the Tamil diaspora worldwide, including in countries like Malaysia, Mauritius, South Africa, Singapore, United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Why is Pongal celebrated?

According to the report, the Pongal festival is mentioned in an inscription in the Viraraghava temple which is dedicated to Vishnu in Thiruvallur, Chennai. The inscription is credited to the Chola king Kulottunga I (1070-1122 CE), and describes a grant of land to the temple for celebrating the annual Pongal festival. Most families celebrate it with a traditional "Pongal" dish, consisting of freshly harvested rice, prepared by boiling it in milk and raw cane sugar. Sometimes additional ingredients such as cardamom, raisins, Green gram (split), and cashew nuts are also added.

Happy Pongal 2021

Happy Pongal wishes and Pongal Quotes

May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal.

May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and best life. Greetings on Pongal!

May good luck enter your home and success touch your feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal.

Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with these beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal!

May this harvest festival reduce all your fears and failures from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal!

Celebrate this day with a heart

Filled with cheer and fervour

Sending my warmest greetings to you

And to your family and loved ones this Pongal.

Pongalo Pongal!

Happy Pongal to all!

We thank the sun for burning himself to save us.

We thank plants for sacrificing their life for us.

And we thank all the creatures helping us to live in this world for some time.

May this auspicious festival bring you

Overflowing happiness, joy and prosperity

Wishing you a blessed and happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal Image

All Images Source: Shutterstock