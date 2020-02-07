Propose Day Wishes That Will Help You Tell Your Partner What They Mean To You

Valentine’s week is all about expressing yourself. If you have been holding yourself back for a while now, this might be just the right time to tell that person what you feel. Propose Day falls on February 8 every year. It is basically about telling your better half that they are the one. Some people also prefer putting forth a marriage proposal on this day. The day is all about expressing yourself with the right words. Adding an element of a memorable moment will also help you hit the bull’s eye. Here are a few words that you can use while you tell your better half what they mean to you.

Propose Day wishes that you can use

I was looking for the meaning of life and then god presented you before me. And I realised where I truly belong! Happy propose day!

Nights were cold and the days were dull before I met you. You’re the reason why the sun shines so bright every day! Wishing you a happy propose day!

I have been to places and taken various journeys, but I’ve never met a more beautiful person than you and a truer soul than yours. Will you be mine?

It’d be a shame if I had never met you in my life. But it will be a crime now if I don’t hold your hand for life. Will you be mine, please?

I don’t know what tomorrow wants from me, but I know that my heart won’t let you go today. Stay with me! Happy propose day!

Roads are meant to take you to places. But when they all lead you to a person, that person is special! Be mine forever, will you?

I don’t know the exact words to describe my feelings for you. All I want is to hold your hands before I start my journey of life! Happy propose day!

