Rose Day Jokes And Memes That You Can Share With Your Single Friends This Valentine's Week

The week of love is about to begin soon on February 7, 2020 and will end on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2020. The first day of the week of love will be Rose Day, where those individuals who are interested in someone will present them with a red rose. But not everyone is in the mood for love, with some just wanting to spend their Valentine's Day alone as a happy single. For those people, here are a few Valentine's Day jokes that you can share with your friends to celebrate singledom.

Rose Day Jokes

Not everyone might have someone special this Valentine's Day. Some people might just want a quiet week without discussing love and relationships. If you are not in the Valentine's Day mood and are uninterested in Rose Day, then here are some hilarious memes and jokes that you can share with your friends this Rose Day.

Rose is a beautiful creation of the nature. Only today I hate it. 😁#BeingSingle #RoseDay — Chandrapal Khasiya (@Chandrapal21) February 7, 2016

If anyone has a crush on me tell me before I spend my salary money on EMIs,food & apparel.#Valentine #ValentinesDay2020 — Aakash Mutkule (@aakash_mutkule) February 2, 2020

