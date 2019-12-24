Publix Christmas Eve Hours - Closed/Open Today Christmas Eve 2019 | Details

Christmas is all about delicious food. Many people love to experiment and prepare distinct varieties of food items during this festive season. However, many people often forget something or the other ingredient to shop for and it comes to their mind at the last minute. This is mostly because Christmas demands a lot of preparation like Tree decoration, house decoration, setting up a menu and more. Whenever grocery shopping is concerned, the first name that pops in the mind is Publix. Publix is an excellent place for grocery, food or pharma shopping.

Will Publix: Food and Pharmacy be open on Christmas Eve?

At such a time for people who tend to make or change dining, plans can hop into their nearest Publix store to pick up all the required groceries, especially to make some delicious, festive meal. Publix has a vast range and a distinct variety of everything that a buyer needs. On Christmas Eve, this marvellous store is going to stay open, however, for a lesser time than usual. All Publix stores will close at 7 p.m and every buyer must hurry up and visit before this time slot.

Is Publix open on Christmas Day?

Sadly a person will have to look for some other store on this festive day as Publix is going to stay closed during the day. According to the official website of Publix's CountryLiving.com, the Food and Pharmacy will resume working on their normal timings from December 26. They have provided this information to reduce the inconvenience of their customers and have wished them a Merry Christmas.

