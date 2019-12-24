Ulta Beauty Will Be Open On Christmas Eve For Last Minute Shopping; Check Timings And More

The year 2019 is about to end and Christmas is approaching. Christmas is the festival of exchanging positive attitudes, blessings, and gifts. Many people are still scratching their heads thinking over what gifts to buy at this festive season. Do not worry, as Ulta Beauty is going to be open during Christmas for the last-minute gifting decisions.

Many people remain confused when it comes to buying gifts for their loved ones. However, beauty products can be an easy selection for gifting their partners, female friends or a family member. It is easy to gift a beauty product like a makeup remover which is ultimately thoughtful and brilliant. For people who are going to gift beauty products to their loved ones, Ulta Beauty will be open on Christmas evening. Although the opening hours might be short, one can still visit the place in the time slot.

Will Ulta Beauty be open on Christmas Eve?

According to Ulta's official website, most of their stores are going to stay open from 7 am EST to 6 pm EST on Christmas Eve. Few of the selective stores are even open until 9 pm EST. To ensure the timings, contact the nearest store. Although on December 26, the beauty brand is going to stay closed and it will resume its normal hours i.e 10 am EST to 9 pm EST from December 26.

Ulta Beauty Instagram posts

