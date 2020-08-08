Quit India Movement Day 2020: History, Significance And How To Celebrate The Day

Led by Mahatma Gandhi, the historic Quit India Movement, took place on August 8, 1942. This day is observed in India to commemorate the important movement, which was a part of the freedom struggle. The Quit India Movement 2020 marks the 78th anniversary of the historic event. The movement began at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Read to know about the Quit India Movement Day history, meaning and significance.

Quit India Movement history

The Quit India Movement, which is also known as the August Movement, was launched at the Bombay session of All-India Congress Committee, led by Mahatma Gandhi during World War II. The movement was called to end the British Rule in India. It was launched after the Cripps Mission has failed. During his speech at the August Kranti Maidan, Mahatma Gandhi addressed the nation calling it a ‘Do or Die’ situation.

Also Read: Travel Quiz: Do You Know Where Stonehenge Or Arc De Triomphe Are? Guess The Countries

The mass protest launched by The All-India Congress Committee demanded the withdrawal of British rule from India. The resolution declared the immediate end of British rule for the success of freedom and democracy. Around 1,00,000 people, including several leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, were arrested during the movement.

The first half of the protest was peaceful while the second half was full of violent protests. In 1944, the Quit India campaign was crushed as the British refused to grant immediate independence. They said that independence could happen only after World War II ended.

Also Read: 5 Monuments To Visit In India During Unlock 2.0: Golden Temple, Red Fort, And More

Fact: Gandhi memorial, Aga Khan Palace. Mahatma Gandhi, his wife Kasturba Gandhi and secretary Mahadev Desai were interned in the palace during Quit India movement.

Also Read: Air Travel Bubble: Here Is What You Need To Know About India's Plans On Foreign Travels

Quit India Movement significance

After several leaders were arrested, the Quit India Movement was carried forward by the common people of the country. People from all sections, religions, caste, and creed participated in huge numbers. This was a significant move as the British began to think about the issue of Indian Independence. Thus, as the Quit India Movement boosted the freedom struggle in India, this day is observed to pay tribute to the leaders and the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country.

Fact: Indian coin 1 one rupee 1992, Asoka lion pedestal, value below, subject Quit India Movement 50th Anniversary, battle scene,

Quit India Movement Celebrations

Leaders spread across the country take a pledge and work towards the development of the country. There are several events organised all across the country on this day, including blood donation camps.

Also Read: Inspired By Nithiin's Wedding? Know All About Falaknuma Palace's History & Its Cost