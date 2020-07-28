Inspired By Nithiin's Wedding? Know All About Falaknuma Palace's History & Its Cost

The Tollywood actor Nithiin and fiancée Shalini tied the knot on Sunday, July 26, 2020. They got married in a close-knit ceremony held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The wedding ceremony was attended by their close family members and a few friends and contemporaries from the Telugu film fraternity. Keeping all the safety measures into consideration, sanitiser stands and disinfectant tunnels were installed across the venue.

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

Leading up to the grand wedding ceremony, the couple's families had also organised an engagement ceremony as well as the sangeet at the Falaknuma Palace. All the ceremonies were attended by a small number of invitees only. However, if you too are inspired by Nithiin and Shalini's magnificent wedding at the royal venue, then here's all you need to know about Falaknuma palace's wedding cost to its history.

Everything you need to know about Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad

Falaknuma Palace history

The Falaknuma Palace is located in Hyderabad, Telangana, which originally belonged to the Paigah family of Hyderabad. However, it was later owned by the Nizam of the city. The grand palace is on a hillock and covers almost a 32-acre of land area in Falaknuma, and is also only five kilometres away from Charminar.

The monumental palace was built by Nawab Sir Viqar-ul-Umra, the former Prime Minister of Hyderabad and the brother-in-law and uncle of the sixth Nizam. Falak-Numa is an Urdu word, which means 'Like the Sky' or 'Mirror of Sky' in English. The luxurious 5-star property is a blend of Indian and colonial designs.

Falaknuma Palace cost

According to the official website of Falaknuma Palace, depending upon the rooms one opts for, the rates vary from ₹20,000 to over a whopping ₹ 4,35,127 per individual guests. For celebrations, the catering price is said to be around ₹6500 excluding taxes, per plate as of 2019. However, additional costs depend on the rent based on half-day or full-day. Depending on whether is it a single event or a residential wedding, prices vary in terms of the kind of halls/lawns/ballrooms needed by one.

Although outside catering is not allowed at the Falaknuma palace, décor and other requirements can be taken care of by the planners on the panel. The palace comprises Belgian chandelier-lit ballrooms, rare antiques, iconic royal rooms, gems and sprawling lawns that make for a spectacular venue that will undoubtedly make one's special day way more memorable.

(Disclaimer: Figures and prices have been sourced from various websites. Republic does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures. Refer to the official website of Falaknuma for more details)