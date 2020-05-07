Rabindranath Tagore's Quotes In English That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Quick links:
Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s 159th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the world on May 8. He is known to have shaped the way of Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art. He is also the mind behind the country’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali is still considered to be a fine piece of literature across the world.
Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday is celebrated as Rabindra Jayanti each year. The day is a cultural celebration for many people especially literary enthusiasts. Rabindranath Tagore is often even referred to as Gurudev, Kabiguru and Biswakabi by his loved ones. Here are some of his best quotes that you can share on this special occasion.
