Rabindranath Tagore's Quotes In English That You Can Share With Your Loved Ones

Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s 159th birth anniversary will be celebrated across the world on May 8. He is known to have shaped the way of Bengali literature and music, as well as Indian art. He is also the mind behind the country’s national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali is still considered to be a fine piece of literature across the world.

Rabindranath Tagore’s birthday is celebrated as Rabindra Jayanti each year. The day is a cultural celebration for many people especially literary enthusiasts. Rabindranath Tagore is often even referred to as Gurudev, Kabiguru and Biswakabi by his loved ones. Here are some of his best quotes that you can share on this special occasion.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti quotes that you can share:

1. Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark.

2. You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.

3. Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

4. The butterfly counts not months but moments and has time enough.

5. Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man.

6. Facts are many, but the truth is one.

7. Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.

8. Love does not claim possession but gives freedom.

9. Depth of friendship does not depend on the length of acquaintance.

10. Don't limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.

11. Every difficulty slurred over will be a ghost to disturb your repose later on.

12. Do not say, 'It is morning,' and dismiss it with a name of yesterday. See it for the first time as a newborn child that has no name.

