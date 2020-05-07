Rabindranath Tagore's Work Influenced Many Hindi Film Songs | See List

Rabindranath Tagore hardly left any aspect of human emotions untouched with his great work, throughout the years. It has been 76 years since he expired, but one can still find his name on the credits of Bengali movies, either for the story or for the lyrics of the song. While Tagore has blessed the Bengali industry with some of his greatest works, he has enriched Bollywood too.

Some of the music directors in Bollywood in the olden days, who got influenced by Rabindranath Tagore includes Sachin Deb Barman, Rajesh Rohan, Hemant Kumar, and Pankaj Mullick. While many songs in Bollywood are complete Rabindrasangeet from start to end, there are many other songs that are heavily influenced by it. Here are songs in Bollywood based on Rabindrasangeet. Read ahead to know more-

Hindi movie songs that are influenced by Rabindrasangeet

Nain Deewane, Ek Nahi Maane

Nain Deewane, Ek Nahi Maane is from the movie Afsar (1950). The song is sung by Suraiya, and the music for it is given by SD Burman. The tune of the song is heavily influenced by Rabindranath Tagore’s popular Bangla romantic number, Shedin Dujone Dulechhinu Bone.

Also Read | Tagore Birth Anniversary To Be A Low-key Affair During Lockdown In Bengal

Pawan Chale Zor

Pawan Chale Zor is from the movie Zalzala (1952). The song is sung by Kundan Lal Saigal and the music for it is given by Pankal Mullick. The song is inspired from Rabindranath Tagore’s Khoro Bayu Boy Bege from the Tasher Desh collection. Back in the days, Pankaj Mullick was credited with popularising Rabindrasangeet as he was the first music director to use Ranbindranath’s songs in his movies.

Also Read | Sharmila Tagore Recalls How Rishi Kapoor Took Away Her Attention From Saif In 'Hum Tum'

Man Mera Udta Jaye Badal Ke Sang

Man Mera Udta Jaye Badal Ke Sang is from the movie Maa Beta (1962). The song is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and the music for it is given by Hemant Kumar. The song is inspired by one of the most popular songs of Rabindranath Tagore, Monomor Megher Sangi. The song has a very catchy tune, that is perfect for a happy mood.

Also Read | After Kareena Kapoor, Is Mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore Joining Instagram Next?

Chukkar Mere Man Ko

Chukkar Mere Man Ko is from the movie Yaarana (1981). The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and the music for the song is given by Rajesh Roshan. The first two lines of the song are directly picked up from Rabindranath Tagore’s Tomaar Holo Shuru Aamar Holo Shaaraa. However, music director Rajesh Roshan kept the rest of the song original.

Also Read | Five Facts About Actor & Saif Ali Khan's Mother Sharmila Tagore That May Amaze You

Tere Mere Milan Ki Ye Raina

Tere Mere Milan Ki Ye Raina is from the movie Abhiman (1973). The song is sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. The music for the song is given by SD Burman. The song is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Jodi Raare Nai Chini Go Se Ki. S.D Burman only used the tune of the mukhda and not the stanzas. The rest of the song is original SD Burman tune, that has only increased the beauty of the number.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.